Mahindra University, Airbus to create talent pool for India’s aerospace industry

Hyderabad– Mahindra University on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Airbus to foster innovation, research and education in aerospace and digital technologies and create a future-ready talent pool in the country.

They will collaborate in curriculum development, industry training, faculty and student exchanges, and advanced research in aerospace and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML), advanced analytics and cybersecurity.

“This collaboration reflects Airbus’s recognition of the value Mahindra Group brings to the aerospace and technology sectors. We thank Airbus for their trust and look forward to building the future together,” said Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University.

The MoU would also advance internship and placement opportunities for students, facilitate joint events such as symposiums and workshops, and enable connections with international institutes for aerospace-related projects.

According to Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, human capital is the foundation of the aerospace ecosystem Airbus is developing in the country.

“The collaboration with Mahindra University is part of our efforts to broadbase our engagement with academia and nurture a large talent pool that will be required to power India’s aerospace industry. Students will benefit from the coming together of Airbus expertise and Mahindra University’s excellent curriculum and faculty” Maillard added.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University said this MoU marks a transformative step for Mahindra University in aligning academia with industry needs.

“The association with Airbus India will enable our students with unparalleled exposure to cutting-edge advancements in aerospace and digital technologies,” said Medury.

The collaboration will provide students with opportunities to participate in real-world projects and research with insights from Airbus, while creating a symbiotic relationship between academia and industry.

The university is backed by Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra Ltd, the flagship IT company of the Mahindra Group. (IANS)