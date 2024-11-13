LTIMindtree expands footprint in US with new innovation facility

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Wednesday said it has expanded its presence in the US with the inauguration of its new facility in Houston, Texas.

The 6,500-square-foot facility will serve as a major hub for innovation with the company’s Houston-based clients.

By strengthening its presence in the region, LTIMindtree said it is furthering its vision of becoming a long-term part of the Houston community as well as a partner of choice to help companies transform into intelligent enterprises.

“The area is one of the fastest growing technology hubs with an excellent talent pool and a strategic location that enables us to serve clients across industries. We are committed to a long-term association and look forward to growing with the community in times to come”, said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree has more than 84,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries.

Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman, Houston City Council District G, congratulated LTIMindtree on the opening of their new Houston facility in the heart of District G.

“In addition to being the epicentre of the US oil and gas industry, Houston has become a thriving hub for digital technology talent. LTIMindtree’s expanding presence is yet another indication of Houston’s bright future as a centre for technology innovation,” Huffman added.

The new facility will be used to develop AI, digital transformation, environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions.

The facility will also serve as a training site to upskill the company’s as well as client’s talent on next-generation technologies and solutions.

LTIMindtree reported $1.12 billion in revenue in the quarter ended September 30, a 4.7 per cent growth (year-on-year). The company clocked net profit of $149.5 million, a 6.5 per cent YoY growth, and added 2,504 employees.

The company said it now has 84,438 employees, with the latest addition of 2,504 workers in the quarter. (IANS)