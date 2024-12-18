Leader Bank Provides $20,000 Donation to Housing Corporation of Arlington

- Advertisement -

ARLINGTON, MA- Leader Bank has continued its continued support for affordable housing in Arlington with a $20,000 donation to the Housing Corporation of Arlington. This contribution reflects Leader Bank’s long-term commitment to community development and the provision of essential services for families at risk of homelessness.

“At Leader Bank we are deeply committed to supporting organizations that directly impact our communities,” said Sushil Tuli, Leader Bank’s Chairman and CEO. “The Housing Corporation of Arlington has been a vital partner of Leader Bank for nearly two decades, and their work to provide affordable housing and critical services aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to continuing to invest in meaningful projects that make a difference for families in Arlington.”

This donation will directly assist the Housing Corporation of Arlington develop more affordable housing, empowering tenants by engaging them in leadership roles and supporting families at risk of homelessness through critical services.

“This kind of ongoing support from a local organization like Leader Bank is so essential,” said Housing Corporation of Arlington Executive Director Erica Schwartz. “Knowing that we can count on this local support means a lot. We are growing as an organization, and this donation fuels our ability to meet local needs, develop more affordable housing, and serve more families.”

Leader Bank’s support of the Housing Corporation of Arlington is part of the Bank’s participation in the Community Investment Tax Credit Program, underscoring its mission to serve and build wealth for low- and moderate-income individuals.

“We partnered with the Housing Corporation of Arlington more than 1 5 years ago, and it’s been an incredible journey,” said Matthew Pierce, Leader Bank’s Chief Lending Officer and former Housing Corporation of Arlington Board Member. “As a community lender, we aim to partner with organizations that meet critical needs, such as affordable housing and essential community services. Supporting HCA financially and through volunteerism aligns perfectly with our goals.”

Leader Bank was named one of the most charitable contributors in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal for the eighth year in a row in 2024 for donations made by the Bank and through the Leader Bank Charitable Foundation.

“Leader Bank plans to expand its community investments further, ensuring continued support for organizations that address housing, financial needs, and overall community well-being,” said Aida Franquiz, Vice President and Community Development Officer.