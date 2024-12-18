Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her ultimate ‘heroine moment’

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna embraced her ultimate ‘heroine moment’ in a recent social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pushpa’ actress shared her stunning photos, accompanied by a note highlighting the effort and determination it takes to achieve perfection.

In her caption, Rashmika wrote, “My heroine moment. Just going back in time, I’d always be fascinated seeing models and actors look so perfect and worked really, really hard to achieve it. I have—to some extent—achieved it (I think). But it’s mostly about working super-duper hard and having the right people work with you to look a certain way. And of course, there’s also the editing and really talented people working behind the lenses. Ok, I am done now.”

The photos feature Rashmika exuding elegance in a stylish black saree paired with statement earrings. She enhanced her look with subtle makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and nude lipstick, adding to her timeless charm.

Just days earlier, Rashmika shared another series of photos in an orange saree, thanking fans for their love and support for “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” In her caption, she expressed gratitude, writing, “You guys were asking me to post this lewk, and here it is! Thank you… THANK YOU for all your love for Pushpa and Srivalli, guys! If you’ve watched it, I hope you enjoyed it. And if you haven’t, please go watch it! Mwah! Loads of love, my loves.”

On the work front, the 28-year-old actress is basking in the massive success of “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” directed by Sukumar and co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film, released on December 5, has already crossed an astounding Rs 1000 crore globally within just seven days of its release.

The sequel to the 2021 hit has reportedly earned Rs 902 crore at the India box office. It also became the first Hindi film to collect over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend.

Parineeti Chopra’s hate for ‘night shifts’ is real

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for her next project, recently shared her dislike for working night shifts.

On Wednesday, the ‘Kesari’ actress took to social media to express her thoughts on late-night schedules and shared a video of herself from a car. In the clip, Parineeti could be seen making a grumpy face while recording her video. Alongside it, she wrote, “The hate for night shifts is real.”

For another video, Chopra captioned, “Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo.”

Yesterday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress shared a video capturing a candid moment during her journey to a shoot location. Seated in the back seat of her car, she gave fans a glimpse of the road ahead, with soothing music playing in the background, adding to the serene vibe of the clip. For the caption, Parineeti wrote, “Long drives to shoot Mumbai.”

She also posted a video of herself sipping coffee in the car while she was stuck in traffic. “Coffee aur main Traffic mein saath saath (coffee and I in traffic together.),” she wrote.

Previously, she gave fans a sneak peek into her “night shift” while filming in Goa. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared moments from the coastal state’s sets. One of the photos featured her script, prominently displaying her name, while she captioned another shot from the sets with, “Chalo night shift karne,” giving followers a glimpse into her work routine.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali.

In the critically acclaimed film, Parineeti starred alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the titular character. She took on the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of legendary singer Chamkila. To bring authenticity to her character, the actress underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining nearly 16 kg for the role.

Where does Priyanka Chopra’s money go?

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra recently reshared a funny and relatable video featuring adorable babies.

In the video, a group of cute babies can be seen laughing and playing, with the text “Where all your money go” appearing on the screen. One baby playfully points toward its stomach, while another is seen playing with their tummy.

PeeCee reshared the adorable video on her Instagram stories. Lately, the Desi Girl has been very active on the photo-sharing app. Just yesterday, she shared a sneak peek of her pre-Christmas celebrations at home with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, and their pets. However, it was the adorable photos of little Malti Marie that stole the show.

In the first image, Priyanka sits next to her husband Nick, sharing a romantic moment. The couple looked charming, with the actress dressed in a stunning red outfit and Nick looking effortlessly stylish in a black suit. The Baywatch actress captioned the post simply with “Home.”

One of the pictures showed little Malti enjoying her playtime, melting the hearts of fans. The final photo featured Nick Jonas sporting a playful snowman headband, striking a fun pose as Priyanka’s muse.

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick attended the fourth edition of the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the event, the 42-year-old actress was honored with an honorary award for her remarkable contributions.

Sharing images from the event, Chopra wrote, “Thank you for the wonderful honour, Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here’s to continually bringing the world of entertainment together.”

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the second season of the spy series “Citadel,” directed by Joe Russo. In the upcoming action thriller, she will reprise her role as the fiery Nadia Sinh. Actor Richard Madden will also return as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Joining them are Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

Preity Zinta advocates for more harsh punishment for rapists

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and others, feels that like Italy, India should also have more harsh punishments for the crime of rape.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter and re-shared a tweet from the official handle of BRICS News.

The tweet read, “Italy moves toward legalizing chemical castration for rap*st and pe*ophiles. Do you agree with this?”

Responding to the same, the actress wrote, “What a fantastic move ! Hope @mygovindia also does sometime similar. What do you think folks ? It’s high time there is zero tolerance for such crimes”.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising nine countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the actress had shared a post on social media which has caused an uproar on the Internet.

The actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Support the country you live in or live in the country you support. #ThoughtForTheDay”.

While the actress didn’t take any names, people on the Internet feel that the actress made a snarky remark on Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh or politician Priyanka Gandhi.

One user on the Internet wrote, “Gandhi parivar ke liye thought for a lifetime”.

Another wrote, “Good thought. If one isn’t loyal to their own country, showing camaraderie with another won’t help”.

A third user wrote, “This tweet is for Gandhi family”.

Another user tagged Diljit Dosanjh in the comments.

Prior to that, the actress had shared a heartwarming post about her son Jai cooking Indian flat bread, ‘Roti’. The actress took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures of Jai making rotis with his grandmother.

She wrote in the caption, “The best things in life are free. Like the joy of eating this Roti made by nani ma and our youngest chef Jai. Happy Sunday everyone”. Jai, who is the son of the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough, was born in 2021 via surrogacy. The couple also have a daughter named Gia.

Mukesh Khanna breaks silence after Sonakshi slams him for questioning her upbringing

Mumbai– After Sonakshi Sinha criticized Mukesh Khanna for his “distasteful” comments about her upbringing, the Mahabharat actor has now responded, expressing that he never meant to “malign” her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Khanna penned a lengthy note where he shared his surprise at the delayed reaction, saying, he had no malicious intent towards her or her father Shatrughan Sinha, who is a senior of him, and with whom he shares a cordial relationship.

In his post, Mukesh wrote, “Dear Sonakshi, I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Karodpati show. But, let me tell you I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.”

The actor added, “My only intention was to react on today’s generation, which is called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on Youtube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of yours which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters. To tell them that we have a huge and vast knowledge preserved in our culture, Sanskriti and History which every youth of today should know. And just not know, but feel proud about it. That’s all.”

Khanna concluded by saying And yes, I regret that I talked about it in more than one interviews of mine. Point noted. It will not be repeated. Be assured. Take care.”

Shatrughan Sinha has recently come out in support of his daughter Sonakshi, following a verbal attack from Mukesh Khanna. After Khanna criticized Sonakshi’s upbringing, the actress responded sharply. Now, Shatrughan has voiced his disapproval of Khanna’s comments, condemning the statement and questioning his intent.

For the unversed, it all started after Mukesh Khanna, in an interview, criticized Sonakshi over a past appearance on “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” where she failed to answer a question about the Ramayana. In response, the ‘Akira’ actress addressed him through an open letter. Now, Shatrughan has also joined the fray, condemning Khanna’s comments.

Kajol reminisces about ‘good times’ with Shah Rukh Khan on sets of ‘Dilwale’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol recently took a trip down memory lane to recall the delightful moments she shared with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of their blockbuster film “Dilwale.”

On Wednesday, the actress shared photos on her Instagram, featuring her posing with SRK and others. In the caption, she wrote, “BTS of such a good, good time… you can see it in our madness and fun! #Dilwale.”

In the first image, Kajol and Shah Rukh can be seen striking a romantic pose, with Kajol tagging the actor. The second photo shows the ‘Do Patti’ actress flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. In the final photo, Kajol is seen posing with other cast and crew members of the film.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, who co-produced the film with Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, “Dilwale” celebrates its 9th anniversary today. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Boman Irani, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi, and Johnny Lever. The romantic drama features Vinod Khanna in his final film appearance before his passing on April 27, 2017.

Released on December 18, 2015, the film became a commercial success, earning over Rs. 376.85 crore worldwide and becoming the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian film overseas.

A few days ago, Kajol celebrated 23 years of her iconic film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” She posted photos from the sets along with a sweet note. For the caption, she wrote, “Life, love, and laughter. They just don’t make them like they used to anymore. 23 years and some fabulous memories later… #23YearsOfK3G #K3G #Memories.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s thriller “Do Patti.” In the movie, she played the role of police officer Vidya Jyothi.

Talking about her role, Kajol shared, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

Kriti Sanon reveals her favourite “shaadi song”

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon, who was spotted at rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s relative’s marriage, professed her love for “Indian weddings” and revealed that her favourite “shaadi song” is “Oh Ho Ho Ho” by Sukhbir.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself posing in several Indian outfits from various ceremonies. The actress also shared a picture of herself getting henna done on her hands.

“There’s something about indian weddings and dancing on Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir! What’s your fav shaadi song?” she wrote.

It was earlier this month, when a picture of the actress attending her rumoured beau’s relative’s wedding surfaced on the internet, adding fuel to the chatter.

Dating rumours of Kriti and Kabir caught fire after their photo from a trip together went viral on social media. The two have neither confirmed or denied the relationship claims.

However, recently, the actress had shared an unseen photo from their vacation to wish Kabir, a UK-based businessman, on his birthday. She captioned the post: “Happiest birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive! (sic).”

On the acting front, Kriti is basking in the success of her back-to-back hits including “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, “Crew” and “Do Patti”, which marked her debut as a producer.

The mystery thriller film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Kajol, Kriti in a dual role and Shaheer Sheikh. It was released on Netflix in October 2024.

Earlier this month, Kriti made headlines at IFFI 2024 after she said that the film industry is not alone responsible for nepotism.

A complete outsider, Kriti said, “The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you”.

However, the actress made a bold point as she said that Bollywood is alone not responsible for nepotism.

She shared, “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let’s make a movie with them”.

“So I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connection is not there with the audiences you will not get there”, she added.

Arjun Kapoor’s ‘chillin’ like a villain’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying his grey era, says he is “chillin’ like a villain”.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures of himself looking dapper in an all black ensemble. The actor is seen wearing a leather jacket paired with black pants and a T-shirt. He completed his look with sunglasses.

“Chillin’ like a villain…” he wrote as the caption.

Recently, Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Singham 3,”

shared glimpses of his weekend getaway on social media, giving fans a peek into his moments of relaxation before diving back into his busy schedule. In the video, Arjun was seen enjoying some pool time.

He wrote, “Just a little breather before the hustle resumes. #WeekendGetAway #WeekendDiaries.”

The clip also showed the actor performing an intense workout and getting a face touch-up done. The video concluded with him looking at the camera, smiling, and winking.

On the personal front, Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora at a Diwali event in Mumbai. In October, he announced that he is now single. At a Diwali celebration hosted by Raj Thackeray, Arjun responded to playful fan chants of Malaika Arora’s name, confirming that he is currently single.

Arjun and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018, following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The couple frequently shared moments from their vacations and were often spotted together at social events.

Work-wise, Arjun was mostly seen playing the modern-day version of Raavan, Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again.” The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Singham Again,” which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.

Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for action-thriller ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has commenced shooting for her upcoming thriller “Gandhari” directed by “Joram” Filmmaker Devashish Makhija.

The actor has dropped some interesting images without revealing her face from the first day of her shoot on Instagram. In all the images, the actress’ back is towards the camera. She is seen wearing a long skirt paired with a red shirt and her hair is tied up with ribbons.

Taapsee shared those images and wrote,”Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds.

That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises.And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle ||231|| Let the war begin! Gandhari.”

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari” marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee’s sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with

“Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

Talking about the “Haseen Dilruba” franchise, where she played the role of Rani Kashyap.

Talking about “Haseen Dillruba”, a romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film premiered in July 2021. It follows a woman, who is suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers looking for clues to arrest her.

A sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in August 2024. The original cast was joined by Sunny Kaushal. The film followed from where the first part left, where escaping from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu decide to elope together. When their plan goes awry, Rani seeks a helping hand from a kind admirer.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon ‘s banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

Taapsee was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. (IANS)