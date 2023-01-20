Leader Bank Launches of its New Subsidiary: Leader Insurance

- Advertisement -

ARLINGTON, MA– Leader Bank, N.A. has launched its new subsidiary, Leader Insurance LLC, in an effort to streamline the home buying process for its clients by providing property, auto, and umbrella insurance policies.

Leader Insurance has partnered with the top-rated insurance carriers in the region to offer its clients great rates and service for their home, car, or investment property policies all with an easy-to-use digital experience.

“We are constantly striving to expand our products and services to offer our clients a holistic banking and lending experience,” said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. “Introducing Leader Insurance allows us to expand our client-centric culture to an adjacent business in property and auto insurance.”

Leader Bank is currently offering insurance to clients in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and plans to expand operations throughout most of New England in 2023.

“We are excited to offer our clients a streamlined, digital process for obtaining an insurance quote when they receive a loan through Leader Bank,” said Sean Valiton, Leader Bank’s Senior Vice President of Sales and New Business. “This offering helps simplify the often-complicated loan application process.”