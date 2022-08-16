KJo feels as protective about Ayan Mukerji as for his twins Roohi, Yash

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood producer-director-actor Karan Johar recently shared a heartwarming message for director Ayan Mukerji, who has been his mentee for more than a decade and half.

Karan has produced three of Ayan’s films including the upcoming mythological fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra’.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo posted a picture of himself with Ayan having a nap beside him. He wrote in the caption, “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance.”

The multi-hyphenate KJo, who is often regarded as the most powerful man in the Hindi film industry, also shared that he feels very protective about Ayan, “I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as I do for my twins. I know the decade (a whole decade) of work you have put into your film ‘Brahmastra'”.

He praised Ayan for his dedication and the hard work that he has always put in his films be it ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

The Dharma Productions head-honcho further mentioned in his caption, “I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have. What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high!”

He also wrote about the sentiment that he harbours for Ayan – that of a father figure, “Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!! (sic).” (IANS)