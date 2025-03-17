King’s latest track ‘Till The End’ is a heartfelt ode to love & loss

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Musician King delivered yet another gem with “Till The End”. His latest single is in collaboration with “NEXA Music Season 3”.

A song filled with raw emotion and harmony, “Till The End” captures the bittersweet reality of love slipping away amidst the pursuit of dreams.

“This song is special. It’s beautiful. Till The End is about everything you lose on the way to success—love, moments, pieces of yourself. I just let it all out in this one,” said King, reflecting on what makes this track so close to his heart.

Additionally, Juhi Mehta, Chief Operating Officer – Qyuki Digital Media, shared, “Working with indie musicians is a journey filled with wonderment and amazement. We keep the brief minimal, allowing artists the space to express themselves in their truest form. Till The End is the perfect example of this—King brought something beyond our collective imagination. NEXA Music surely has a winner on its hands. Fingers crossed.”

Sharing the excitement about the song on social media, King wrote, “Passionfruit is now dropping under the title of “Till The End” on 13th of March with @nexamusicexperience…Music produced by @ukato.music…And the excitement I am holding behind this post is incomparable to the response I’ve gotten so far tbh. iykyk…So just listen to this, keep it as yours. I made this for us, not for myself.”

“Till The End” is now streaming on all major platforms.

Back in June 2024, King collaborated with rapper Raga for the rap song “Bawe Main Check”. Produced by music producer UKato, the song has been crooned, written, and composed by King and Raga.

King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, was among one of five finalists on the MTV reality show “MTV Hustle” back in 2019. He began sharing his rap videos on multiple social media platforms while he was still in school. King even started his YouTube channel with the name “King Rocco” in 2012. He uploaded his first “Boombass” video in 2015.

King’s most popular numbers include “OOPS”, “Iiconic”, “Tu Aake Dekhle”, and “Maan Meri Jaan”, among others. (IANS)