Karisma Kapoor Recalls Salman Khan’s On-Set Feasts During Film Shoots

Mumbai— Actress Karisma Kapoor recently shared behind-the-scenes memories on MasterChef India, recalling how Salman Khan would organise lavish food spreads for the cast and crew during their shooting days.

During her appearance on the show, which celebrated the legacy of the Kapoor family’s iconic recipes, Chef Kunal Kapur asked Karisma if she remembered any special food moments on set. She recounted, “Salman used to set up a buffet outside his van for the entire team. It was a feast for everyone involved in the shoot.”

Speaking about her experience working with filmmaker David Dhawan, Karisma added with a laugh, “He would come to everyone and say, ‘I’m on a diet, but I’ll eat one bite,’ and that’s how I would end up eating everything on the spread.”

Chef Ranveer Brar also explored her personal food habits on set, asking about her favourite Kapoor family dish she would carry to shoots. True to her candid style, Karisma said, “I used to eat everything. If we were going to Ahmedabad, we ate Gujarati food. If we were in Hyderabad, we would first scout for the best biryani in town.”

The fun continued during a rapid-fire round, where Karisma associated dishes with her famous co-stars: “Govinda – Paratha; Aamir Khan – Dal Rice; Akshay Kumar – Soup.”

She also reflected on Salman Khan’s food generosity off screen, noting that the Bigg Boss host often arranges special meals prepared at his home for contestants during the popular Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Karisma’s appearance on the show left viewers entertained with candid stories, witty banter, and a delicious dose of nostalgia from her film journey. (Source: IANS)