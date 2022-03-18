Karolina Bielawska of Poland is Miss World 2021

New Delhi– Karolina Bielawska of Poland has been crowned Miss World 2021, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 70th edition of the event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. While Karolina is the winner, Indian-American Shree Saini of the US is the first runner-up, and Olivia Yace of Côte d’Ivoire is the second.

Introducing the winners, Miss World organisation tweeted: “Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from US 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire.”

Toni-Ann Singh, Miss World 2020, also graced the event by performing a special number ‘The Prayer’ to show her support for Ukraine in the midst of its conflict with Russia.

“Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs ‘The Prayer’ as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house #mwcandlesforukraine.” tweeted from Miss World’s handle.

Karolina is currently pursuing her Master’s in Management and hopes to get a PhD too, according to the Miss World organisation.

Shree Saini, on the other hand, is from Punjab’s Ludhiana, but moved to Washington, DC with her family when she was five. Despite being involved in a fatal accident that resulted in facial burns, Shree did not give up and returned stronger. (IANS)