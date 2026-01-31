Indian Air Force Honours Heroes of Operation Sindoor at Western Air Command Ceremony

- Advertisement -

New Delhi — The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday paid tribute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor, recognising personnel whose courage, skill, and dedication exemplify the service’s highest traditions.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command, presided over the “Sindoor Shaurya Samman Sammelan” organised to honour Air Warriors awarded prestigious Presidential Awards for acts of bravery, exceptional leadership, and selfless devotion to duty.

Speaking at the event, Air Marshal Mishra emphasised that operational excellence is built on rigorous joint training, seamless coordination of resources, and the indomitable spirit of Air Warriors. He praised the awardees for their professionalism, sound judgment under pressure, and steadfast resolve in demanding operational conditions.

“Their actions reflect rare courage, precise execution, and an unwavering commitment to mission success. The conduct of these Air Warriors embodies the IAF’s enduring ethos of ‘Service Before Self’,” the official statement said.

During the ceremony, the decorated personnel also interacted with Air Veterans, exchanging experiences and operational insights. Operation Sindoor highlighted the awardees’ exceptional domain expertise, coordinated joint execution, and vital contributions in achieving mission objectives, underscoring the IAF’s readiness and national resolve.

Earlier, Air Marshal J.S. Mann, Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command, visited forward bases in the Northern Sector. He reviewed operational activities, logistical support, and infrastructure resilience, commending the high morale, professionalism, and combat preparedness of Air Warriors who continue to safeguard India’s airspace.

The event reaffirmed the IAF’s enduring vigilance, operational preparedness, and commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty. (Source: IANS)