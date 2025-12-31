A.R. Rahman Set to Make Acting Debut in Prabhudeva-Starrer ‘Moonwalk’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is set to step in front of the camera for his acting debut in the upcoming film “Moonwalk,” directed by Manoj N.S. and starring Prabhudeva. The production recently generated significant buzz by revealing 14 character posters, highlighting the quirky nature of the project.

In a first for his career, Rahman has performed the vocals for all five songs on the film’s soundtrack. However, the most anticipated aspect of the project is his role as a fictionalized version of himself. In “Moonwalk,” Rahman will play a character named A.R. Rahman, described as an “angry young film director,” adding a meta-fictional layer to the story.

Director Manoj N.S. shared his excitement about working with the legendary musician, noting that Rahman originally appeared in a song titled “Mayile” alongside Prabhudeva. After the shoot, the director offered Rahman an extended role, which the composer accepted. “I thoroughly enjoyed directing A.R. Rahman sir in his first-ever movie scene,” the director stated. “The entire set was so happy seeing him having fun as an actor.”

The film also features Prabhudeva in the role of Babootty, a young film choreographer. His performance is expected to blend humor with his signature dance style. Adding to the experimental tone of the movie, actor Yogi Babu will take on three distinct roles: Kavarimaan Narayanan, Aattukkaal Azhagu Rasa, and Dubai Mathew. The director teased that another surprise regarding Babu’s performance will be revealed during the film’s audio launch.

The ensemble cast includes various talents such as Aju Varghese as Lord Djokovic, Arjun Ashokan as Luna, and Redin Kingsley as Kannu Kutty. Produced by Behindwoods Productions, the full-length comedy is scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2026. (Source: IANS)