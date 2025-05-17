‘Kapkapiii’ Trailer Promises a Spooky Laugh Riot with a Supernatural Twist

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy Kapkapiii was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a zany mix of scares, supernatural chaos, and laugh-out-loud moments. Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, the film is directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan.

The trailer opens with a group of quirky friends toying with an Ouija board, unwittingly inviting paranormal trouble. What follows is a madcap series of eerie encounters and hilarious hauntings, where ghostly pranks and comic chaos collide.

Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade’s on-screen chemistry brings nostalgic charm and impeccable comedic timing, echoing their previous collaborations. Their dynamic is central to the film’s tone—spooky yet silly—striking a balance that promises to entertain a broad audience.

Blending horror with slapstick humor, Kapkapiii takes viewers into a haunted house like no other, filled with possessed antics and absurd twists. The film is described as “spooky, silly, and absolutely off-the-wall,” delivering a genre-bending experience that’s as funny as it is freaky.

Written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, the screenplay captures the wild energy reminiscent of Sivan’s cult classics such as Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.

Reflecting on the trailer launch, Tusshar Kapoor shared an emotional tribute to the late director:

“After 20 years, I am back with my second film with Sangeeth ji—Kapkapiii—a very special project filled with love and emotion. Everyone has worked incredibly hard. What makes this moment even more meaningful is having his family present; it feels like he’s with us in spirit. He was truly excited about this release, and for us, this is more than a film launch—it’s a heartfelt tribute to him.”

Produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal of Bravo Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios, Kapkapiii also features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

The film is set to hit theatres on May 23. (Source: IANS)