Haryana Travel Blogger Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

- Advertisement -

Chandigarh– In a significant crackdown on espionage, Haryana Police have arrested six individuals, including Hisar-based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, on charges of spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The arrest of Malhotra, who ran the YouTube channel Travel with Jo, is among the most high-profile espionage-related cases in the region in recent times. She was remanded to five days of police custody after initial questioning linked her to a broader spy network operating across Haryana and Punjab.

According to the FIR, Malhotra visited the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, where she reportedly came in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a Pakistani staffer. Danish, who was expelled by the Indian government on May 13 after being declared persona non grata, allegedly introduced her to multiple Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Officials claim Malhotra traveled to Pakistan twice in 2023 and also visited Bali, Indonesia, with one of the operatives, with whom she allegedly developed a personal relationship. During her visits and continued communication via encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat, she is suspected of passing on classified details regarding Indian military installations and movements.

She is also accused of saving ISI contacts under false names on her phone and promoting pro-Pakistan content through her social media platforms. Malhotra has been booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Civil Lines Police Station in Hisar, based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Bijender Singh.

In a related development, Devender Dhillon, a resident of Kaithal district in Haryana, has also been arrested. He is accused of sharing sensitive strategic information, including updates related to Operation Sindoor.

These arrests follow earlier detentions by Punjab Police, who this week apprehended two Malerkotla residents—Gazala and Yameen Mohamad—for alleged espionage linked to an official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Two mobile phones were recovered from them during the investigation.

Gazala reportedly leaked sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements in exchange for money. She admitted to receiving Rs 30,000 via UPI in two separate transactions from the accused official. Her disclosures led to the arrest of Yameen Mohamad.

Previously, Amritsar (Rural) Police had arrested two other individuals, Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, for allegedly leaking sensitive photographs and information about army cantonments and airbases to Pakistan’s ISI.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused received payments in return for classified information and were involved in routing funds to other local operatives as per instructions from their handlers.

“These operations mark a major step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and underscore our unwavering commitment to national security,” the DGP said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gagan Ajit Singh added that the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs and ongoing surveillance. “This network operated through both emotional manipulation and financial inducements. We’re committed to ensuring every link is uncovered,” he said. (Source: IANS)