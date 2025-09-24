Kannada Literary Giant S.L. Bhyrappa Passes Away at 94

- Advertisement -

BENGALURU– Renowned Kannada novelist and Padma Bhushan awardee S.L. Bhyrappa passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at Rashtrotthana Hospital in Bengaluru’s RR Nagar.

Hospital officials confirmed that the celebrated author and philosopher suffered a cardiac arrest. “The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman awardee S.L. Bhyrappa suffered cardiac arrest today and reached the lotus feet of the almighty,” said Medical Administrator Shyla H.N.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow at the loss, describing Bhyrappa as “a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India.” In a statement, Modi said Bhyrappa was “a fearless and timeless thinker” whose works inspired generations to “reflect, question and engage more deeply with society.” He added, “His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy called Bhyrappa’s death a “deep shock.” Praising his novels Parva and Uttarakanda for reshaping the way the Mahabharata and Ramayana are read, he said: “I have been captivated by his narrative style and his talent for creating characters. He was an authentic Indian novelist, born on Kannada soil and writing in Kannada. Moreover, it is my pride that this ‘immortal genius’ was born in Hassan district.”

BJP Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra remembered Bhyrappa as a writer who “dedicated himself to matters of national interest while bringing global recognition to Kannada literature.” He noted that Bhyrappa’s novels, translated into several languages, reached readers worldwide, spreading Karnataka’s cultural richness and Indian traditions.

Over his long literary career, Bhyrappa became one of the most respected voices in Indian literature, blending historical research, philosophy, and social commentary in his novels. His works earned him countless admirers at home and abroad, making him a defining figure in Kannada literature.

With his passing, admirers and leaders alike say India has lost not just an iconic writer but also a thinker whose influence extended far beyond the page. (Source: IANS)