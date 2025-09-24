Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Ruled Out as Bangladesh Bowl First Against India

- Advertisement -

DUBAI– Bangladesh suffered a setback ahead of their Super Fours clash with India as skipper Litton Das was ruled out due to an injury sustained during practice. Stand-in captain Jaker Ali won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made three changes, with Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib coming in for Litton, Mahedi Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed.

“We would like to bowl first. Unfortunately, Litton got injured in the practice session and misses out on this crucial game,” Jaker Ali said. “Yes, I am excited to lead the team. We are playing against the best team in the world. The surface looks good to bat on. We will look to assess the conditions and play accordingly.”

India, unchanged from their last match, will bat first. Captain Suryakumar Yadav said his side was confident in sticking to its recent approach. “We are happy to bat first. We have got everything we wanted in the last 4-5 games. The wicket got a little slower last time in the second innings. If we focus on our process, the result will take care of itself,” he said.

Both teams enter the match on the back of strong starts in the Super Fours. India beat Pakistan by six wickets, while Bangladesh overcame Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy (Source: IANS)