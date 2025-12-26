Kangana Ranaut Visits Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Nears Completion of 12 Jyotirlinga Darshan

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has added the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra to her spiritual journey, bringing her closer to completing darshan of all 12 Jyotirlingas by the end of December.

Sharing glimpses of her visit on Instagram, Kangana, dressed in a blue ethnic outfit, was seen offering prayers at the Shiva linga with deep devotion. She described the visit as particularly special, noting that while she has visited several Jyotirlingas multiple times, this was her first darshan of Maharashtra’s Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga. “There is no doubt that you can only go for darshan when Mahadev calls. HAR HAR MAHADEV,” she wrote.

Earlier in her pilgrimage, Kangana visited the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham, marking her ninth Jyotirlinga darshan. She also shared updates from her trip to Vaidyanath, highlighting her determination to complete the spiritual journey, with just three more Jyotirlingas left to visit.

In November, Kangana paid respects at the Somnath Temple and participated in the aarti as part of her ongoing spiritual mission.

The actress’s social media updates have offered her followers a glimpse into her devotion and the significant milestones in her quest to visit all 12 sacred Jyotirlingas before the year ends. (Source: IANS)