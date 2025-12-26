MEA in Touch with Authorities, Providing Support to Family of Indian Student Killed in Canada

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that it is in contact with local authorities in Canada following the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Indian student near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing that the Indian consulate is extending all possible support to the family of the deceased. “We are in touch with his family. It’s very unfortunate. We convey our deepest condolences. We are also in touch with local authorities to understand the circumstances that led to his death,” he said.

The student has been identified as Shivank Avasthi, an Indian national pursuing doctoral studies in Canada. Toronto Police confirmed that Avasthi was discovered with a gunshot injury on Tuesday afternoon, marking the city’s 41st homicide case of the year. Authorities said the suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived, and a manhunt is currently underway.

During the briefing, Jaiswal was also asked about the death of a 44-year-old Indian-origin man in Canada, reportedly due to suspected cardiac arrest while waiting for treatment at a hospital in Edmonton. The MEA clarified that the individual, identified as Prashant Sreekumar, is a Canadian national, and responsibility for the case lies with Canadian authorities.

According to reports, Sreekumar experienced severe chest pains at work on December 22 and was taken to an Edmonton hospital. His family stated that despite reporting extreme pain, he was made to wait for more than eight hours in the emergency room waiting area. Shortly after being called for treatment, he collapsed and died.

The MEA reiterated its commitment to providing support to Indian nationals abroad while monitoring both incidents closely. (Source: IANS)