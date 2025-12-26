PM Modi’s Three-Nation Tour Signals India’s Integrated Strategy Across Middle East and Africa

- Advertisement -

Washington–Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman underlines India’s increasingly integrated strategic approach to the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean region, according to a report by a US-based think tank.

The report, published by the Middle East Forum, noted that as global trade faces uncertainty and renewed tariff pressures from the United States, regions such as the Middle East and Africa are becoming central to India’s expanding global outreach and economic interests.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit reflects New Delhi’s recognition of the geopolitical interconnections between the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean, particularly in the context of disruptions to global trade routes,” the report said, adding that India is no longer viewing these regions in isolation.

Highlighting the Jordan leg of the visit, the report pointed out that the trip marked 75 years of diplomatic relations and came after a long gap, at a time of heightened regional instability following the Gaza conflict. Ongoing turmoil in Yemen and Sudan, it said, has had a destabilising impact on the wider region, including countries along the Red Sea.

Jordan, the report observed, is significant for India as a moderate and stabilising presence in a volatile Middle East. By rejecting extremism and maintaining balanced diplomacy, Jordan enables India to engage with the region without being pulled into internal rivalries. PM Modi’s reception in Amman and his talks with King Abdullah II were seen as reflecting a deepening partnership.

Describing the visit as “immensely productive,” PM Modi said it had strengthened cooperation between India and Jordan in areas such as renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cultural exchanges and heritage conservation. Both countries also reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism.

“For India, engagement with Jordan underscores the importance of Middle Eastern stability for its energy security, diaspora welfare and broader regional strategy,” the report noted.

The Ethiopia visit was described as equally strategic, with the country seen as India’s gateway to Africa. With over $200 billion worth of Indian trade passing through the Red Sea annually, the report said instability in the region — including piracy, trafficking and attacks on shipping — poses a direct concern for New Delhi.

During the visit, India and Ethiopia elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. The report said Modi’s outreach reinforced India’s aim to strengthen its leadership role in the Global South through development partnerships focused on transparency and capacity-building, in contrast to debt-heavy models that Ethiopia had previously experienced.

Oman, the final stop on the tour, continues to be one of India’s most reliable partners in the Persian Gulf, playing a crucial role in energy cooperation and maritime security. The report highlighted extensive defence and naval cooperation between the two countries, including Indian access to ports such as Duqm, which enhances India’s strategic reach in the western Indian Ocean.

“Oman remains central to India’s Link West policy, MAHASAGAR vision and extended neighbourhood strategy,” the report said. (Source: IANS)