Juju Productions Releases “Musaloda,” A Valentine’s Day Anthem for the Romantically Unretired

BOSTON— This Valentine’s Day, Juju Productions took a bold stand against what it calls “songwriting age-discrimination” with the release of “Musaloda” — a mischievous, rhythm-filled celebration of long-term lust and selective laziness.

Sung by Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi, the song is a playful ode to couples who may qualify for senior discounts but still refuse to retire from romance.

A Protest Song (But Make It Naughty)

The idea was sparked when Juju Productions CEO Prashanth Palakurthi noticed a troubling trend: romantic songs with spicy lyrics are almost always reserved for young couples. Once characters enter “grandparent energy,” lyrics become nostalgic, respectful — and frankly, a little too well-behaved.

So Palakurthi posed a challenge to Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose: Why must desire age into dignity? Why can’t seasoned couples get the same lyrical mischief?

Chandrabose, whose roots trace back to Warangal District in Telangana (as do Palakurthi’s), embraced the assignment. He insisted the song be written in the rustic Telangana dialect — full village flavor, no urban polish.

Composer Prakash Cherukuri joined the project, keeping the regional authenticity intact.

And then — legend has it — Chandrabose wrote the lyrics in 15 minutes while casually watching old films in a home theater. Genius does not wait for Valentine’s Day deadlines.

The Premise: Miraculous Nighttime Recovery

“Musaloda” (loosely: “Hey, you old coot!”) hilariously follows a wife calling out her husband’s suspicious energy patterns.

Chop wood? His legs hurt.

Go to the farm? His hands hurt.

Fetch water? Sudden confusion.

But once night falls? Miraculously rejuvenated.

The song playfully captures a truth universally acknowledged in long marriages: daytime exhaustion, nighttime enthusiasm.

When Marketing Intervenes

Originally, the team envisioned casting 55–65-year-old actors to fully embody the “romantically unretired” theme.

Then the marketing team intervened. “A song featuring seasoned old coots being enthusiastically lusty? Even seasoned old coots don’t want to watch that,” they reportedly advised. Creative vision: escorted out politely.

The final video stars younger actors — because sometimes reality needs a filter.

Directed by Harish Koyalagundla and filmed in just two days at Annapurna Studios, the production delivers energy, color, and full-throttle village sass.

Music Credits

Singer: Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi

Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi Lyrics: Chandrabose

Chandrabose Music Composer: Prakash Cherukuri

Prakash Cherukuri Programming: Dileep

Dileep Strings: Subhani

Subhani Shehnai: Rudresh

Rudresh Additional Strings: Dileep

Dileep Music In-Charge: Sai Kumar Sangareddy

Sai Kumar Sangareddy Mixed & Mastered: Vijay Dayal (Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai)

Vijay Dayal (Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai) Vocals Recorded: Prashanth Palakurthi at Juju Studios (Boston)

Video Credits

Director: Harish Koyalagundla

Harish Koyalagundla Choreographer: Suchitra ChandraBose

Suchitra ChandraBose Starring: Samrat Reddy, Dhanya Balakrishna

Samrat Reddy, Dhanya Balakrishna Cinematography: Raj K Nalli

Raj K Nalli Editor: Krishna Karthik Vunnava

Krishna Karthik Vunnava DI & VFX: Annapurna Studios

Annapurna Studios Production Manager: R Venkatesh

R Venkatesh Marketing: Walls & Trends

With its rustic Telangana dialect, playful lyrics, and bold embrace of mature romance, “Musaloda” delivers a Valentine’s Day message that’s equal parts satire and celebration:

Love may age.

It may complain about its knees.

But it absolutely does not retire.