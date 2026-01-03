US Captures Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Overnight Operation, Hails ‘New Dawn’

- Advertisement -

Washington–The United States on Saturday announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in what officials described as a dramatic overnight operation, marking a major escalation in Washington’s long-running confrontation with the Caracas government.

President Donald Trump revealed the development in a social media post, saying US forces had “successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro.” He said Maduro and Flores were captured and flown out of the country in an operation conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement,” with further details to be provided at a news conference scheduled for later in the day at Mar-a-Lago.

Vice President J.D. Vance said the administration had repeatedly warned Maduro before authorising the mission. “The President offered multiple off-ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States,” Vance said, praising the US forces involved. “Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.”

US media outlets, citing officials familiar with the operation, reported that American special forces seized Maduro and his wife during a nighttime raid at their residence. According to CNN, the couple was taken into custody while asleep, following intelligence that pinpointed Maduro’s exact location. ABC News reported that the Army’s Delta Force carried out the operation after coordination with US intelligence agencies.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed that Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. In a statement, she said Maduro faces multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons-related offenses. “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said, thanking President Trump and praising the military for what she called a “highly successful mission.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau described the development as a turning point for Venezuela, calling it “a new dawn” and saying Maduro would finally face justice for his alleged crimes.

US prosecutors have accused Maduro for years of leading a criminal network linked to cocaine trafficking, with federal authorities unsealing charges against him in 2020. The case has remained a cornerstone of Washington’s pressure campaign against the Venezuelan government, alongside sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

The operation is likely to have far-reaching political and diplomatic repercussions across Latin America and beyond, as the international community reacts to the unprecedented capture of a sitting head of state by US forces. (Source: IANS)