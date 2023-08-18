Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), congratulated premier batter Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket.

On August 18, 2008, a young Kohli, then 19 years and 287 days old, made his international debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match in Dambulla, just a couple of months after leading the side to the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup title in Malaysia. Since then, Kohli has become the epitome of consistency in scoring runs for India across all formats.

“Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!” wrote the BCCI secretary on the X platform, formerly called Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli expressed gratitude for completing 15 years in international cricket with a picture from his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Melbourne last year. “Forever grateful,” he wrote.

As of now, Kohli has smashed 25,582 runs in international cricket in 501 appearances, slamming 76 centuries and 131 fifties overall, averaging 53.63. Kohli, 34, was not part of India’s recently concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies and is also not a part of the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland, starting from Friday.

Kohli will now return to action for India in the 2023 50-over Asia Cup 2023, to be hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. India will face off against Pakistan in the group stage on September 2, followed by playing Nepal on September 4 and the Super Four stage as well as the final scheduled to be played in Colombo. (IANS)