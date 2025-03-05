Jameela Jamil had $17 in her bank account when she got cast on ‘The Good Place’

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles– Actress Jameela Jamil has opened up about her career and life before landing a role on the hit sitcom, “The Good Place” starring Kristen Bell.

The 39-year-old joined David Tennant for his podcast, “David Tennant Does a Podcast With…”

“The Good Place” created by Mike Schur, the series premiered in 2016 and ran until 2020. Jamil starred alongside Kristen Bell, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper and Ted Danson as their characters navigated the afterlife.

She noted that before landing the role, she left her previous job as a presenter in 2015.

“I just didn’t want to be on TV anymore ever again, and I wanted to be a writer and a DJ, and so I just off,” she recalled to Tennant.

The actress said that she then decided to join her then-musician-boyfriend while he was on tour, reports people.com.

“And then I ran out of money and so I said, ‘Please can I have a job, any job, I will do anything. I was so desperate for money at that point. I had $17 left in my bank account,” she said.

“I was real keen.”

“But instead I was handed a bunch of auditions,” she said, revealing that one was to host a Las Vegas magic show and another was for her inevitable role in The Good Place.

However, she originally didn’t want to audition for the role because she had “never acted before and just thought that was a sacrilege.”

She acknowledged that type of career pivot doesn’t typically happen.

She explained, “It’s like, ‘Stay in your lane,’ and the reason I left is partially because I wanted to be able to write.”

Jamil noted that she had a show that she pitched and that script is what prompted executives to tell her to audition for The Good Place.

She recalled, “They were the ones who said, ‘We want you to go to this audition for Mike Schur. You’ll have more power as a writer if you have a name for yourself, or you can just meet him and maybe he’ll put you in the writer’s room.’”

“So I went to the audition, just very much so not thinking anything was going to come of it,” she said. “I got both the magic show and Mike Schur and I had to make a choice. You weren’t allowed to do both.”

Concluding, that she “got pushed towards doing The Good Place.”

Jamil said that throughout her career, she’s “been in exactly the right time at the right place.” Adding, “It’s ridiculous and it’s good because it means I’ve never disappeared… because I’m well aware that I don’t belong here.”

“But I’m having a lovely time and I’m working very hard because I care deeply about not letting down the people who’ve taken a stupid chance on me,” she said. (IANS)