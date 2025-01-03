Jaishree Deshpande Honored With the IIT Madras Distinguished Alumni Award 2025

BOSTON—Jaishree Deshpande, founder of the Boston-based Deshpande Foundation, which supports sustainable, scalable social and economic impact through innovation and entrepreneurship in the United States, Canada, and India, will be honored with the IIT Madras Distinguished Alumni Award 2025.

The IIT Madras Distinguished Alumni Award is given to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding achievements over the course of their career in diverse fields.

Ms. Deshpande is the founder of the Deshpande Foundation, along with her husband Desh Deshpande, also an IIT Madras alumni.

Ms. Deshpande is a Trustee of the Deshpande Foundation. She is also the Treasurer of Sparta Group LLC, a family investment office. She currently serves as a Trustees Emeriti for the Museum of Science. She worked for the Indian Space Research Organization in Bangalore, India until 1980 before moving to Canada. After moving to Massachusetts in 1984, she worked for several companies and taught courses in computers.

Ms. Deshpande received a Master of Science in Physics in 1975 from IIT Madras, India. She also received a master’s in computer science in 1989 from Boston University.