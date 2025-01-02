Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

Alia Bhatt shares New Year celebrations pictures featuring Raha, Neetu, Ranbir

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen in ‘Jigra’, has shared pictures from her New Year celebrations.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared pictures from an undisclosed location. The pictures feature her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter, Raha Kapoor, her mother Soni Razdan, director Ayan Mukerji, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

She wrote in the caption, “2025: where love leads & the rest just follows…!! happy new year all”.

Earlier, the actress was spotted at the Versova jetty in Mumbai, as she got down from the boat and took an autorickshaw. She was seen wearing an oversized striped shirt and a pair of wenge coloured pants.

Of late, many celebrities are opting for jetty rides from Versova to shooting spots in the Madh Island area of Mumbai as it saves time compared to the road ride of almost 90 minutes. Other actors like the Kannada superstar Yash, and Kiara Advani were also seen taking the jetty in order to reach the shooting spots.

Alia kickstarted the month of December by installing a Christmas tree at her home. The actress took to the Stories of her Instagram and shared a video which showed the Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree was adorned with ornaments bearing the names of her family, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, who turned 2 years old last month.

She wrote on the video, “And it’s up”.

December is a special month for Alia and Ranbir as they also participate in the customary Christmas celebrations of the Kapoor family which takes place at Kunal Kapoor’s (the elder son of late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) house. The entire Kapoor family gathers at Kunal’s home for the celebrations.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput share a peek into their romantic gateway

Mumbai– Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share some glimpses from their vacation in the Maldives.

The actor, along with his wife Mira and their children, Misha and Zain, are currently enjoying a relaxing getaway in the island paradise. The family arrived a few days ago to celebrate the New Year and have been making the most of their time together.

Mira shared a romantic moment from their getaway by posting a photo with Shahid, holding hands. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Come away with me.”

In the shot, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor is seen posing shirtless while holding Mira’s hand on the beach. Mira also shared a few pictures of delicious meals, including pizza, and captioned it, “No cheating. Share the most recent food photo from your camera roll.”

Shahid also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that perfectly captured his vacation vibe. In the image, he is seen shirtless, sporting a rugged beard

Earlier, Mira Rajput had shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, reflecting on the treasured memories she created in 2024. The video features her husband Shahid, their children Misha and Zain, as well as her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

It started with Mira looking radiant, followed by glimpses of her attending a wedding with the kids. The video captured her precious moments with Shahid, playful interactions with the children, and a sweet shot of Mira with Ishaan. In her caption, Mira wrote, “2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I’m ready to fly.”

On the professional front, Shahid delighted his fans by revealing a striking new poster from his upcoming film “Deva” on New Year’s Day. The poster showcases his rugged and intense look. He captioned the poster, “Lock n’ Load #DEVA See you in cinemas on 31st January 2025!”

Sonam Kapoor’s New Year wish is all about family

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor recently treated her fans with a special New Year wish.

The ‘Neerja’ actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a sneak peek into her life in 2024. In the first picture, we can see that the actress is enjoying a good time with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam also shared a short video of her car ride with son Vayu. The last still of the post featured Anand Ahuja with little Vayu. Sonam also penned a special note, thanking her family for a very special trip, “Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late new years greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan @anandahuja @ase_msb @rheakapoor @karanboolani @kashmab @mohit216 love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor also special mention to @estellemanor @eieshabp @sharanpasricha this is one the best hotels we’ve been too.. and the most beautiful. Beyond world class…”

Prior to this, Sonam shared a few snippets of her Christmas celebration with her loved ones in London. The wholesome Instagram post that included Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rhea along with their friends was captioned, “What a merry Christmas! What a lovely month! Friends and Family and a whole lot of love!”

As far as Sonam’s work is concerned, the diva will next be a part of “Battle for Bittora.” The drama will be a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor Films Company banner is financing the film. Going by the reports, Sonam’s sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor bagged the film rights to the book. The book talks about an animation expert who suddenly finds herself running against an ex-royal in the elections for Bittora.

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s ‘jaan’ with whom she enjoys first dinner of 2025?

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she spent the first dinner of 2025 with her “mommy jaan,” Amrita Singh.

Sara welcomed the new year in Goa, accompanied by her mother.

Sharing this beautiful moment, she posted a collage on Instagram Stories featuring her “Mommy Jaan” as they enjoyed their first dinner of the year together. The mother-daughter duo radiated joy as they posed for the pictures. The ‘Simmba ‘actress shared some lovely selfies with her mother, Amrita.

In the pictures, Sara looked stunning in a green and black printed outfit with her hair neatly tied up and minimal earrings. Meanwhile, Amrita kept it casual in a multi-coloured shirt. Sara captioned the post, “First dinner of the year with Mommy Jaan.”

Yesterday, the ‘Atrangi Re’ star expressed her gratitude for the year 2024. In an emotional post, she reflected on the unforgettable moments that made the year special.

Sara wrote, “Thank you 2024 for all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moon rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights, workouts, mommy’s laughter, Iggy’s joy, doston ka Sahara, Kedarnath ki yatra, Rajdhani ke chakkar, Jaisalmer ka sand, cruise ke waters, behti hui Ganga, Ma ka UK , mera Uttarakhand aur itni sukh, shaanti. 2025 can’t wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that create this year.”

On the professional front, Sara is set to star in “Sky Force,” where she’ll share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film will explore a lesser-known chapter of India’s history. It is set to release in theatres on January 24, 2025.

Additionally, she will appear in Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology “Metro In Dino,” alongside an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her emotional struggle

Mumbai– After kicking in the New Year with her politician husband Raghav Chadha in Delhi, the ‘Kesari’ actress is all set to head to Mumbai.

Parineeti recently used the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped an awe-worthy post regarding how she is going to miss the Delhi winters. Dressed in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and a wollan cap, the actress wrote, “Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet”.

Prior to this, Parineeti took to her Insta handle and shared her mantra for 2025. Her note went like this, “My mantra forever. Make it yours, this new year. You’ll always be brave in someone’s mind and coward in another’s, strong to one and fragile to another, good to one and terrible to another. You will be seen as annoying to one and comforting to another. Some will feel anxious around you and some will find peace in your company. Some will see you as “too much” while others will see you as a gift”.

The ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ star further added, “The world will look at you from their subjective point of view. The world is never going to agree on a definition of who you are. So you might as well live the way that feels true to your heart”.

Talking about her work, Parineeti last graced the silver screen with “Amar Singh Chamkila” opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali directed the biopic on the late Punjabi singer.

Up next, Parineeti is currently occupied with Anurag Singh’s much-anticipated thriller “Sanki”. The stunner will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time in her next.

In addition to this, Parineeti will also star in Karan Sharma’s “Shiddat 2”, along with Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan.

Krystle D’Souza embraces New Year with self-love and lessons from 2024

Mumbai– Television actress Krystle D’Souza has welcomed the New Year with a serene beachside photoshoot and a reflective post.

Sharing her stunning photos on social media, the actress appeared calm and content, soaking in the beauty of nature as she bid farewell to 2024 and embraced the new year.

In her heartfelt caption, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress wrote, “New year, same old me, just with some new experiences, lessons, and a lot of self-love. 2024, you were beautiful in your own chaotic way, you’ve left with learnings, realizations, and a lot of amazing memories. Dear 2025, waiting to see what you have in store.”

In the images, Krystle is seen striking different poses in a stylish outfit that she paired with sunglasses. She also dropped photos and videos from her gateway on her Instagram stories.

On the professional front, D’Souza made her acting debut in 2007 with the role of Kinjal in the television show “Kahe Naa Kahe.” However, she gained widespread recognition with her breakthrough role as Jeevika in the hit series “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.”

She is known for her stint in the shows like “Kya Dill Mein Hai”, “Kasturi,” “Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar”, “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil,” “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai,” and the titular character in “Belan Wali Bahu.”

Krystle has also made guest appearances in numerous hit shows such as “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?,” “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya,” “Diya Aur Baati Hum,” “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara,” “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,” “Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal,” “Kundali Bhagya”, “Udaan” and “Naagin 3.”

Krystle made her Bollywood debut in the mystery thriller “Chehre,”directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside a stellar cast including Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and others.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals the two greatest assets of her life

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has recently revealed what she considers to be the two greatest assets of her life — health and time.

In her latest social media post, the actress emphasized the importance of prioritizing physical and mental well-being, as well as the value of time in both personal and professional life.

On Thursday, Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share a positive note that read, “Your two greatest assets in life: Health and time. Invest in your health. It will buy you more time.” Along with the image, she wrote in the caption, “Kuch gyaan ki baat ho jaye,” which roughly translates to “Let me share some wisdom.”

In addition to her motivational post, Rakul also shared an exciting announcement about her upcoming film, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 21st.

Sharing the post, the ‘Thank God’ actress wrote, “Yahaan pyaar ki geometry thodi twisted hai—kyunki ye love triangle nahi, pura circle hai! #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025 @arjunkapoor @rakulpreet @bhumipednekar #MudassarAziz @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pvrpictures @jjustmusicofficial.”

Rakul and her partner, Jackky Bhagnani, welcomed 2025 in London. Yesterday, the actress shared beautiful glimpses of their romantic New Year celebrations. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Happpppy new year from us to you! May 2025 be the most amazing year ever, filled with abundance, love, and light… Aur 2024 ke last kuch din aise the #london #paris.”

In the pictures, Rakul and Jackky were seen striking poses together for the camera. In one particularly intimate shot, Jackky kissed his partner on the cheek. Other images captured the couple setting major relationship goals for their fans.

Rakul also gave a sneak peek into their romantic vacation in London, sharing a series of pictures and videos from their fun-filled getaway. During their trip, they celebrated a special occasion — Jackky’s birthday on December 25.

Rakul posted a heartfelt message for her husband, calling him “the best gift Santa could have given her.”

She wrote, “Happppppy bdayyyy babyyyyy!! You are the best gift Santa could have given me!! You are the best son, best brother, best friend, and best husband. May this year bring all the success and joy you deserve. May you keep smiling always and keep me cracking up with your dry sense of humor forever. Loveeeee you to infinity and beyond @jackkybhagnani.”

Mouni Roy embraces the divine possibilities this new year

Mumbai– After making a name for herself in the television industry, Mouni Roy is now slowly making her mark in Bollywood. She started the year 2025 on a positive note by taking the blessings in a temple.

Dropping a couple of pictures of the religious visit on the photo-sharing app Instagram, she wrote, “Embracing the divine possibilities of the new year, trusting that every step we take is guided by the loving hand of god…Happy 2025.”

Recently a video of the ‘Naagin’ actress surfaced on social media where she can be seen taking a nasty fall. As the stunner was leaving the New Year’s party venue in Mumbai with husband Suraj Nambiar and BFF Disha Patani, the trio was surrounded by the paparazzi.

While trying to make their way out of crowd, Mouni Roy lost her balance and fell on the pavement. Her husband Suraj Nambair helped her get up by holding her hand as they got into the car.

As soon as the clip reached social media, the comment section was full of mixed reactions. While there were a few who claimed that Mouni Roy was drunk, which led to her fall, others were concerned about her safety.

One of the comments said, “Shee is completely drunk,”, other wrote, “High heels and blinding flash bulbs = missing a step and falling.” The third comment read, “She is drunk why do they drink if they can’t handle it”.

Also, an Insta users was of the opinion, “Sorry. I hope she wasn’t injured.”

Mouni and Disha are extremely close to one another and are often seen spending quality time together. They got to know each other during ‘The Entertainers Tour’ in the U.S that also included Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben.

Talking about her professional commitments, Mouni was recently a part of the Disney+ Hotstar’s web series named “Showtime”, where she shared the screen with Naseeruddin Shah, and Emraan Hashmi.

Up next, Mouni will reportedly be a part of an untitled project by the Khuda Haafiz fame director, Faruk Kabir. It is believed that the movie will reach the audience in 2025. (IANS)