India’s Internet Subscribers Cross 1 Billion, Satellite Broadband Set to Drive Next Phase

NEW DELHI– India’s digital transformation reached a new milestone this summer as the country’s internet subscriber base crossed 1.002 billion during April–June 2025, according to an official statement released Tuesday. The surge underscores India’s position as one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, with connectivity emerging as a cornerstone of its development.

Rural India, however, continues to lag behind, with internet penetration at about 46 subscribers per 100 people. To close this gap, the government is betting heavily on satellite internet as part of its long-term Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Officials say satellite broadband will not only expand digital access to remote regions but also bolster national defense, in-flight communication, and disaster response systems.

India currently operates 19 communication satellites, including GSAT-19, GSAT-29, GSAT-11, and GSAT-N2, all designed to boost broadband speeds and capacity using high-throughput spot-beam technology. These satellites form the backbone of India’s space-based internet infrastructure, complementing ground-based projects like BharatNet.

The satellite communications (Satcom) sector is also undergoing a major shift. Once dominated by ISRO’s Geostationary Satellite (GSAT) system, the industry is now opening up to private players and new technologies. Recent reforms have paved the way for private participation and 100 percent foreign direct investment in satellite services. Global players such as Starlink, alongside domestic firms, are preparing to roll out Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) systems to deliver faster and more reliable broadband across the country.

While over a billion Indians are now online, officials caution that underserved areas remain. Satellite internet is expected to be especially vital in rural villages, hilly terrain, border regions, and islands where traditional networks are hard to deploy or too costly.

“Through the power of space technology, India is reinforcing its strategic autonomy and leadership in space-based communications,” the statement said, adding that the country is steadily bridging its digital divide by pairing ISRO’s high-capacity satellites with growing private-sector involvement.

The milestone comes as India advances its Digital India mission, aiming for a digitally inclusive nation where reliable internet access is available to every citizen. (Source: IANS)