Jaishankar, U.S. Ambassador Gor Discuss Broad Scope of India-U.S. Ties

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday, with the two sides discussing multiple dimensions of the India-U.S. bilateral partnership.

Welcoming Ambassador Gor, Jaishankar expressed confidence that he would play an important role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

“Pleased to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership. Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India – US relations,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier this week, Gor described the India-U.S. defense partnership as strong, noting that a 10-year defense pact signed in 2025 would further deepen bilateral ties. He made the remarks after meeting Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

“Just last year, the United States and India signed a 10-year defence pact which will significantly deepen our Defence Partnership. Joint exercises will continue, and additional sales are in progress. This is a strong relationship! Thank you for hosting us, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh,” Gor posted on X.

Gor also attended India’s Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi earlier this week, calling the event a reflection of India’s constitutional values and democratic spirit.

“Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership,” he wrote.

On January 25, Jaishankar met a U.S. Congressional delegation comprising Representatives Mike Rogers and Adam Smith, along with Jimmy Patronis and Ambassador Gor, in New Delhi. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said, “A good interaction with US Congressional Delegation comprising Representative Mike Rogers, Representative Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Discussed various aspects of India US ties, Indo Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship.” (Source: IANS)