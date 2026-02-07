Indus River Water Will Be Used in India’s Interest, Says Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil

- Advertisement -

Jaipur — Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil said Saturday that water from the Indus River currently flowing toward Pakistan will be stopped and diverted for use in India’s interest, benefiting states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Addressing the media at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Jaipur, Paatil said the Central government is preparing an action plan to redirect the water and that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared to facilitate the diversion.

“The water of the Indus River will be utilised in the national interest,” the minister said, adding that the initiative is part of a broader push to strengthen water security and management across northern India.

Paatil said work on the Yamuna water project would also be expedited to ensure improved water management and maximize benefits for multiple states. He noted that Rajasthan has a legitimate share of Yamuna water, but alleged that previous state governments failed to take concrete steps to secure it.

He said an agreement has now been reached between the Haryana and Rajasthan governments to prepare a DPR for the project, with work expected to begin soon. The estimated cost of bringing Yamuna water through pipelines is projected to range between ₹77,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore.

“At present, Rajasthan has the least water availability, but in the future, it will have the most,” Paatil said, citing continuous coordination between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the Central government.

The minister also announced progress toward supplying Yamuna water to three districts in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region. He said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has given consent for the initiative, and technical-level work is underway to ensure Rajasthan receives its share of surplus water. A revised DPR has been submitted to the Jal Shakti Ministry and is currently under review.

On the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Paatil said granting national project status is a decision taken at the Union Cabinet level. He emphasized that his primary objective is to ensure adequate water availability for agriculture and drinking purposes, regardless of which government bears the financial investment.

Touching on economic issues, Paatil said India’s economy has grown steadily over the past 12 years with inflation under control. He criticized the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, stating that despite his reputation as an economist, India’s global economic ranking remained at 10th or 11th position at the time.

“Today, India has become the world’s third-largest economy, and the positive impact of tax reforms is clearly visible,” he said.

On the Jal Jeevan Mission, the minister said providing tap water to every household is primarily the responsibility of state governments, but noted that the Central government is now providing up to 50 percent financial assistance. He said more than 4,000 complaints related to the scheme led to the formation of 119 investigation teams, resulting in action against those responsible, including the arrest of a former minister in Rajasthan.

Paatil was welcomed at Jaipur Airport by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, with BJP workers greeting him with slogans upon his arrival.