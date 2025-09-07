India’s Youth Shifting Focus to Earth Sciences and Space Technology: Jitendra Singh

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–– Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that India’s young generation is increasingly moving beyond conventional career choices, embracing advanced fields such as Earth Sciences, Biotechnology, Space Technology, and start-up-driven self-employment.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for India’s medal-winning team at the 18th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO 2025), held in Jining, China from August 8 to 16, Dr Singh attributed this growing shift to the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

“The NEP-2020 has unleashed the creative potential of young minds by breaking down rigid subject silos, allowing students to explore interdisciplinary and futuristic domains,” he said.

Dr Singh called this a “paradigm shift”, driven not just by academic reform but also by the aspirational spirit of youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, inspired by India’s ongoing start-up revolution.

Team India Shines on Global Stage

At the Olympiad, Team India delivered an exceptional performance, securing a total of seven medals — one Gold, four Silver, and two Bronze, along with a 3rd Prize in the International Geoscience Youth Reporter category.

The student team included participants from Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi, mentored by Prof. Devesh Walia and Prof. Hema Achyuthan, with Dr Jagvir Singh serving as observer.

Dr Singh lauded the young achievers and encouraged them to extend their pursuit of excellence beyond competitions.

“Use your skills to tackle real-world problems. Government schemes like Vigyan Jyoti, various scholarships, research fellowships, and grants are there to support your ideas and innovations,” he said.

A Growing National Focus on Earth Sciences

Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M. Ravichandran, explained that the Indian team for the IESO is selected through a rigorous multi-tier process that begins with the Indian National Earth Science Olympiad, held across 300 centres annually.

Out of thousands of participants, around 30 are shortlisted, and ultimately four students are chosen to represent India at the global level.

He noted that India’s performance at the IESO has steadily improved in recent years, a reflection of growing interest and investment in Earth Science education.

India has been participating in the IESO since 2007 and hosted the prestigious event in Mysore in 2013. The IESO, established in 2003, brings together top school students from around the world to test their knowledge and understanding of Earth Sciences. (Source: IANS)