India’s Postal Network Becomes World’s Largest Doorstep Banking System: PM Modi

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s postal system has evolved into the world’s largest doorstep banking network, with postmen now serving as key agents of financial inclusion.

“With unprecedented efforts from the government, our humble postman has become the harbinger of financial inclusion. With India Post Office and IPPB Online, India’s postal system is now the world’s largest doorstep banking network, ensuring dignity and empowerment,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

Modi’s remarks came in response to an article by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who praised India Post and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for transforming one of the world’s oldest postal systems into a modern financial access platform.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, India Post Office and India Post Payment Bank have redefined one of the world’s oldest postal networks into the globe’s largest doorstep banking system,” Scindia wrote. He said the IPPB now delivers “access, assurance, and aspiration directly to the doorsteps of 1.4 billion Indians.”

The Department of Posts, with its network of 160,000 post offices, is driving this transformation. “Yesterday’s postman now brings the promise of financial access and dignity to every doorstep in the country,” Scindia noted.

Since its launch eight years ago, IPPB has digitized rural accounts and turned post offices into financial hubs by leveraging technology, expanding partnerships, and diversifying services. The initiative, he said, has not only provided banking access but also created new opportunities for empowerment, particularly in rural India.

By connecting villages to the digital economy, Scindia added, the IPPB is emerging as a powerful engine of economic inclusion and national growth. (Source: IANS)