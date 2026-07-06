Indian Officer Awarded UN Medal for Service With Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus

Nicosia– India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, on Monday congratulated Major K P Singh, staff officer at the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, after he was awarded the United Nations Medal.

“High Commissioner Mr Manish participated in the UNFICYP medal Parade at the UN Cyprus HQs hosted by Lt. Gen. Mohd. Asadullah Minhazul Alam, Force Commander of UN Cyprus, in the presence of Mr Khassim Diagne, SRSG and Head of Mission, members of the diplomatic community from troop-contributing countries, UN officials and families,” the High Commission of India in Cyprus wrote on X.

“The High Commissioner congratulated Major K P Singh, Staff Officer UNFICYP, on being awarded the United Nations Medal in recognition of his service and contribution to the Mission,” it added.

The High Commission said India has a long and proud tradition of supporting UN peacekeeping operations around the world and remains deeply committed to international peace and security.

“India’s historic association with UNFICYP includes the distinguished service of three Indian Force Commanders: Lt. Gen. Prem Singh Gyani, Gen K S Thimayya and Lt Gen. Dewan Prem Chand,” the High Commission said.

Last week, 651 Indian Army personnel serving under the United Nations were awarded the UN Medal during a ceremonial medal parade at Permanent Operating Base Sake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The medals were conferred on the peacekeepers during a ceremony held July 3. The event was attended by senior officials of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, representatives from the Force Headquarters, military commanders and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony recognized the Indian contingent’s professionalism, operational excellence and dedicated service while deployed under the UN peacekeeping mission. (Source: IANS)