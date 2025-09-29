Indian Diaspora Marks Durga Puja and Navratri With Festivities Around the World

- Advertisement -

MANAMA– From Bahrain to Portugal and the Philippines, Indian communities across the globe came together this week to celebrate Durga Puja and Navratri with devotion, culture, and color.

In Bahrain, India’s Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal organized by Bongiyosamaj, officially launching the celebrations. Greeting the crowd in Bengali, Jacob struck a personal chord with the community. “Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob inaugurated the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations hosted by Bongiyosamaj, Bahrain — a beautiful showcase of culture, devotion, and community spirit!” the Indian Embassy in Bahrain wrote on X.

In Portugal, Ambassador Puneet Roy Kundal joined the Hindu community at the Radha-Krishna Mandir for Navratri festivities. He performed the traditional aarti and took part in prayers and cultural programs marking the nine-day festival.

Meanwhile in the Philippines, Ambassador Harsh Jain and his wife Vandana Jain attended Durga Puja prayers and a cultural event organized by the Ramakrishna Vedanta Society of the Philippines. The event marked Shashthi, the day that symbolizes the arrival of Goddess Durga into her earthly abode.

Navratri — meaning “nine nights” in Sanskrit — honors Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated across India and among diaspora communities worldwide with rituals, prayers, music, and dance that reflect devotion and joy. (Source: IANS)