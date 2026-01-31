Saturday, January 31, 2026
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Home Bollywood Influencer Faizan Ansari Claims Uorfi Javed ‘Expelled’ from Islam, Renamed Geeta Bhardwaj

Influencer Faizan Ansari Claims Uorfi Javed ‘Expelled’ from Islam, Renamed Geeta Bhardwaj

By
India New England News
-
0
38
Uorfi Javed
- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Social media influencer Faizan Ansari sparked controversy after claiming that actress and fashion influencer Uorfi Javed had been “expelled” from Islam and would now be called Geeta Bhardwaj.

Ansari shared the claim in a video on his social media, alleging that a decision had been made by members of the Muslim community to disassociate Javed from Islam. He accused the actress of insulting the religion and stated that she no longer believes in the Quran or Islamic practices.

In the video, Ansari said, “Her name was Muslim till now, Uorfi Javed. She is a very bad girl who has ruined the name of Muslims across the world… So finally, we Muslims have decided that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. Her new name is Geeta Bhardwaj.” He added that he had submitted a letter to a Maulana, described as a community head, regarding the decision.

Uorfi Javed, who has gained attention on social media for her bold fashion choices and outspoken persona, has frequently been at the centre of public debate and controversy. (Source: IANS)

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

INDIA New England News
Contact us: editorial@mishragroup.com
Facebook Twitter Youtube
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
MORE STORIES

When your mouth is gross, blame your genes?

Indian Air Force Honours Heroes of Operation Sindoor at Western Air...

Karisma Kapoor Recalls Salman Khan’s On-Set Feasts During Film Shoots

.td-header-style-1 .td-header-sp-logo {width:400px;}