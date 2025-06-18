India vs England Headingley Test: Weather, Streaming Details & Key Match Insights

- Advertisement -

Leeds– As India prepares to take on England in the opening Test at Headingley, anticipation is high for what could be a historic series. Led by Shubman Gill, the Indian side will attempt to secure a Test series win on English soil for the first time since 2007.

Match and Venue Details

The first Test will be played at the iconic Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, beginning on Friday, June 20, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on JioHotstar.

Weather Forecast

According to Accuweather, Day 1 of the Test is expected to be the hottest, with temperatures reaching 30°C. Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, though southerly winds at 17 km/h may affect play.

On Sunday (Day 3), overcast skies and 91% cloud cover are expected, along with gusts reaching 54 km/h—potentially aiding seam bowlers. Temperatures will drop to 21–23°C on Days 4 and 5, with a 25% chance of rain on both days.

Pitch Conditions

Traditionally a mid-series venue, Headingley is hosting the series opener this time. Richard Robinson, Head Groundsman at Leeds, told Cricinfo that the pitch will offer early seam movement and bounce on Day 1, likely easing out and becoming batter-friendly as the match progresses.

Strategic Trends and Stats

Under head coach Brendon McCullum, England has seen greater success when fielding first. Since 2022, teams opting to bowl first have won 9 out of 15 Tests, while all six teams choosing to bat first have ended up losing.

India’s history at Headingley is mixed. The team debuted here in 1952 with a seven-wicket defeat and has played seven Tests at this ground since, winning only two—in 1986 (Kapil Dev) and 2002 (Sourav Ganguly). Their last outing at the venue in 2021, under Virat Kohli’s leadership, ended in a crushing innings-and-76-run defeat.

With both history and conditions presenting a challenge, India faces a stern test at Leeds. All eyes are now on how the young captain and his squad respond when the first ball is bowled this Friday. (Source: IANS)