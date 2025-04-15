India to Tour Bangladesh for White-Ball Series in August

New Delhi– India is set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), scheduled from August 17 to 31. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the official itinerary on Tuesday.

The Indian squad is expected to arrive in Dhaka on August 13 ahead of the ODI series opener, which will take place on August 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The first two ODIs will be held in Mirpur, while the third will shift to Chattogram, which will also host the first T20I on August 26. The series will conclude with the final two T20Is in Mirpur on August 29 and 31.

This marks India’s first white-ball-only tour of Bangladesh since 2014. Notably, the upcoming T20I series will be the first time Bangladesh hosts India for a bilateral T20I contest on home soil. The two teams last met in a T20I series in 2024, when India swept Bangladesh 3–0 at home.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury welcomed the tour and highlighted its significance for both nations.

“This series promises to be one of the most exciting and anticipated events on our home calendar. India has set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats, and the cricket-loving fans in both countries are sure to enjoy the contest. Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series,” Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo.

India’s Tour of Bangladesh – Full Schedule

ODI Series:

1st ODI – August 17, Mirpur

2nd ODI – August 20, Mirpur

3rd ODI – August 23, Chattogram

T20I Series:

1st T20I – August 26, Chattogram

2nd T20I – August 29, Mirpur

3rd T20I – August 31, Mirpur (Source: IANS)