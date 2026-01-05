India Terms Developments in Venezuela ‘Matter of Concern’, Calls for Dialogue and Stability

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–India on Sunday expressed concern over the rapidly unfolding developments in Venezuela and called on all parties involved to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India is closely monitoring the situation and reaffirmed its support for the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the MEA said.

The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in regular contact with members of the Indian community and is providing all possible assistance.

India’s statement follows dramatic developments in Venezuela, where US Delta forces reportedly carried out an operation on Saturday targeting a military base, resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. According to US officials, the two were transported aboard a warship to New York, where federal authorities have filed charges related to alleged narco-terrorism activities.

The indictment, made public by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors allege that Maduro used state institutions for over two decades to facilitate large-scale cocaine trafficking toward the United States. Charges reportedly include narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, firearms offences and related crimes, with alleged activities spanning from 1999 to 2025.

The court filing further claims that Maduro led what prosecutors described as a corrupt and illegitimate government that relied on military and intelligence networks to protect drug trafficking routes through the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico. Several co-defendants have also been named, including Cilia Flores, Maduro’s son Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, and senior officials.

Following the developments, Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Sunday appointed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as Interim President to ensure administrative continuity. The Constitutional Chamber said the decision was taken to safeguard governance, national security and sovereignty in light of what it termed the President’s “forced absence.”

“The office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela [is assigned] in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the Nation,” the court stated, adding that it would further deliberate on a legal framework to ensure continuity of the state and functioning of the government.

India’s call for restraint and dialogue underscores its consistent position of supporting peaceful resolution of conflicts and respect for stability, while prioritising the safety of its nationals abroad amid escalating international tensions surrounding Venezuela. (Source: IANS)