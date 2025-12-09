India on a ‘Great Run,’ Says Suryakumar After 101-Run Win Over South Africa in First T20I

- Advertisement -

CUTTACK, India — India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded his team’s commanding all-round performance after a 101-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, saying the squad is on a “great run” as it builds momentum toward the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Asked to bat first, India recovered from early trouble to post 175/6, led by Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 59. Contributions from Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, and a late surge from Jitesh Sharma helped lift the innings after India had slumped to 48/3 inside seven overs.

“At 48 for 3, and then from there getting to 175… the way Hardik batted, Axar batted, Tilak batted, and in the end Jitesh coming in and doing his role, I think it was very important,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation. “At first, we thought we’d get to 160, but then 175 was unbelievable… We want everyone to be fearless and enjoy their batting. India is having a great run.”

India’s bowlers then dismantled South Africa for 74, the visitors’ lowest-ever T20I total. Both pacers and spinners contributed, with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah taking two wickets each and Pandya striking with his first delivery of the match.

“I think Arshdeep and Bumrah were the perfect bowlers to bowl at the start,” Suryakumar said. “The way the new ball was being bowled by them, I think they were the better option. But then Hardik coming in later on… the way he bowled, I’m very happy with it.”

Suryakumar praised the team’s acceleration through the middle overs and strong finish, noting that India added more than 90 runs between overs 7 and 15, followed by 40-plus runs in the final five overs.

“Batting first, 48 for 3 and then scoring about 90–91 runs from overs 7 to 15, and then finishing with 40–44 runs in the last five overs to get to 175… I think it was really, really commendable,” he said. “The way we bowled, the amount of options we had, I think 175 was quite decent.”

India leads the multi-match series 1-0. (Source: IANS)