India Looks to Revamp Bowling Attack for Third T20I Against England

Nottingham– India will look for its first win of the tour when it faces an aggressive England side in the third T20I at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The visitors have endured a difficult start under new captain Shreyas Iyer, losing the opening match in Manchester after suffering a surprising 2-0 series defeat to Ireland.

India’s main focus is expected to be reshaping its bowling attack and adding an extra fast bowler after Ravi Bishnoi struggled badly in Manchester. Bishnoi conceded 60 runs without taking a wicket and bowled three back-foot no-balls during a costly 29-run over.

Youngster Prince Yadav is a strong candidate to replace Bishnoi for the Trent Bridge match. He could be preferred over Prasidh Krishna, whose back-of-a-length deliveries may be easier for England’s hard-hitting batters to attack.

India’s batters have also struggled to adjust to the extra bounce and movement on English pitches after playing mostly on flat subcontinent surfaces. Opener Abhishek Sharma has been the exception, looking fluent with scores of 59 and 43. The rest of the lineup has lacked rhythm.

Captain Iyer and Ishan Kishan have managed some runs but have not been able to dominate. Young batting prospect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will also look to make a bigger impact after his historic international debut.

India will need to correct its tactical mistakes and find better balance in the bowling department to keep the series alive.

The third T20I will be played Tuesday at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham. The match is scheduled for 10 p.m. IST and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood. (Source: IANS)