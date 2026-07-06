Death Toll From Sri Lanka Prison Unrest Rises to 25

Colombo– The death toll from unrest at Negombo prison in Sri Lanka has risen to 25, local media reported Monday, citing police details.

Authorities said nearly 100 people were injured in the prison violence. The injured were taken to Negombo General Hospital, where officials said several of the dead and wounded had suffered severe gunshot injuries, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported.

The violence began Sunday morning after a group of inmates allegedly launched an organized attack inside the prison, according to security forces. As the situation escalated, security personnel opened fire to control the unrest and disperse those involved in the clashes.

The latest unrest came after prison officials had temporarily restored order following another outbreak of violence that began Saturday, Daily Mirror reported.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara expressed shock and sorrow over the clashes, saying he takes responsibility for the incident because it occurred at an institution under his ministry.

Speaking to reporters, Nanayakkara said the unrest had been brought under control. However, he said the casualties could not be justified and that measures must be taken to prevent a similar incident in the future, Sri Lankan media outlet Ada Derana reported.

Nanayakkara said the clash erupted between two organized groups inside the prison and that prison officials worked to restore order during the incident.

“There is deep shock over the loss of human lives. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. We must go to the site, investigate what happened, and ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This is not about blaming anyone,” he said.

He said authorities must determine how the incident occurred, identify any failures and take corrective measures.

“Instead of regret alone, we must understand how this happened, where the issue lies, and whether anyone acted improperly. We need to ensure these incidents do not recur,” Nanayakkara said. (Source: IANS)