India Defeats Australia by 48 Runs to Take 2–1 Lead in T20 Series

CARRARA, Australia — A dominant bowling performance led by Washington Sundar powered India to a 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 International on Thursday, giving India a 2–1 lead in the five-match series.

India posted 167 for 8 on a pitch that offered varying bounce, but the bowlers ensured the total was more than enough. Sundar delivered a remarkable spell of three wickets for just three runs, while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each. All six Indian bowlers finished with at least one wicket.

Australia appeared well-placed early in the chase, reaching 67 for 1, before collapsing dramatically. The home side lost nine wickets for just 52 runs and was bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs. The defeat puts Australia in a must-win position heading into Saturday’s final match in Brisbane.

Matthew Short and captain Mitchell Marsh gave Australia a strong start with a flurry of boundaries, but Axar broke the stand by trapping Short lbw and later bowled Josh Inglis. Dube removed Marsh with a slower delivery that was chipped to backward square leg, opening the door for India.

Australia’s middle order struggled to respond. Tim David fell to a miscued pull off Dube, Josh Philippe was caught off Arshdeep Singh, and Glenn Maxwell was bowled by a Varun Chakaravarthy googly. Sundar then removed Marcus Stoinis lbw and took a return catch to dismiss Xavier Bartlett, reaching his 50th T20I wicket. Jasprit Bumrah bowled Ben Dwarshuis for his 99th wicket in the format, before Sundar completed the win by having Adam Zampa caught at long-on.

Earlier, India had begun well after being asked to bat, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill putting on 49 for the first wicket. However, several Indian batters were unable to convert starts into larger scores. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa each took three wickets, using slower balls and variations to slow India’s scoring in the final overs.

Despite the late stumble, India’s total proved more than sufficient once the bowlers took control.

Brief Scores:

India 167/8 (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21, Adam Zampa 3/45)

Australia 119 in 18.2 overs (Mitchell Marsh 30, Matthew Short 25; Washington Sundar 3/3, Axar Patel 2/20)

India won by 48 runs. (Source: IANS)