India Crash Out of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers After 1-2 Defeat to Singapore

- Advertisement -

Margao (Goa)– India’s hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 came to an end after a 1-2 defeat to Singapore at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave India an early lead in the 14th minute, but Singapore’s Song Uiyoung scored on either side of halftime to hand the visitors a dramatic comeback win.

The loss leaves India stranded on two points from four matches. Even victories in their remaining fixtures will not be enough to qualify, as Singapore and Hong Kong — both already on eight points — are guaranteed to finish ahead.

India dominated early possession and showed attacking intent under head coach Khalid Jamil’s aggressive game plan. Their high press forced Singapore into defensive errors, and the breakthrough came after sustained pressure.

In the 14th minute, a misplaced pass from Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to fullback Safuwan Baharudin led to a turnover. Under pressure from Liston Colaco, Baharudin’s clearance went astray, allowing Chhangte to unleash a powerful strike from distance that rocketed into the top corner, giving India a deserved lead.

India continued to press for a second goal. In the 29th minute, Chhangte raced onto Anwar Ali’s through ball and crossed for captain Sunil Chhetri, whose miscue allowed Colaco to fire on goal — only for Baharudin to make a crucial goal-line clearance.

Despite India’s dominance, a lapse in concentration before halftime proved costly. In the 44th minute, a cross from Irfan Najeeb deflected off Rahul Bheke and landed at the feet of Glenn Kweh, who set up Song Uiyoung to equalize with a composed left-footed finish past goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

India began the second half with urgency but were punished again in the 58th minute. Singapore orchestrated a slick passing move as Shawal Anuar played a lobbed ball to Ikhsan Fandi, who cut it back for Anuar inside the box. Surrounded by defenders, Anuar cleverly squared it to an unmarked Uiyoung, who blasted home his second goal of the night to complete Singapore’s turnaround.

India mounted relentless attacks in the closing stages, delivering crosses, attempting long-range shots, and weaving through tight spaces, but failed to find the equalizer. Singapore’s defense held firm, with Mahbud making several key saves and his teammates putting their bodies on the line to block India’s attempts.

The defeat marks a disappointing end to India’s qualifying campaign, despite flashes of attacking promise and fighting spirit throughout the match. (Source: IANS)