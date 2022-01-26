India Announces Prestigious Padma Awards: Full List Here

NEW DELHI–The government of India announced 128 Padma awards, including 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards, on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.
Out of the 128 Padma awardees, 13 are posthumous, 34 are women, while 10 persons are from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs & OCIs.
Here is the complete list:
Padma Vibhushan (4)
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Ms. Prabha Atre
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)
|Literature and Education
|U.P.
|General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)
|Civil Service
|Uttarakhand
|Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan (17)
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad
|Public Affairs
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Shri Victor Banerjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)
|Art
|Punjab
|Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
|Public Affairs
|West Bengal
|Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|Shri Krishna Ella and
Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)
|Trade and Industry
|Telangana
|Ms. Madhur Jaffery
|Others-Culinary
|USA
|Shri Devendra Jhajharia
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|Shri Rashid Khan
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Rajiv Mehrishi
|Civil Service
|Rajasthan
|Shri Satya Narayana Nadella
|Trade and Industry
|USA
|Shri Sundararajan Pichai
|Trade and Industry
|USA
|Shri Cyrus Poonawalla
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)
|Sci and Engg
|Mexico
|Ms. Pratibha Ray
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|Swami Sachidanand
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Vashishth Tripathi
|Literature ane Education
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri (107)
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala
|Trade and Industry
|West Bengal
|Prof. Najma Akhtar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|Shri Sumit Antil
|Sports
|Haryana
|Shri T Senka Ao
|Literature and Education
|Nagaland
|Ms. Kamalini Asthana and
Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo)
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Subbanna Ayyappan
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|Shri J K Bajaj
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam
|Literature and Education
|Tamil Nadu
|Srimad Baba Balia
|Social Work
|Odisha
|Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay
|Science and Engineering
|West Bengal
|Ms. Madhuri Barthwal
|Art
|Uttarakhand
|Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat
|Literature and Education
|Ladakh
|Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi
|Literature and Education
|Punjab
|Shri Pramod Bhagat
|Sports
|Odisha
|Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia
|Art
|Sikkim
|Shri Maria Christopher Byrski
|Literature and Education
|Poland
|Acharya Chandanaji
|Social Work
|Bihar
|Ms. Sulochana Chavan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Neeraj Chopra
|Sports
|Haryana
|Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary
|Social Work
|Assam
|Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil
|Sports
|Kerala
|Shri S Damodaran
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Faisal Ali Dar
|Sports
|J&K
|Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi
|Trade and Industry
|Chandigarh
|Dr. Prokar Dasgupta
|Medicine
|U.K.
|Shri Aditya Prasad Dash
|Science and Engineering
|Odisha
|Dr. Lata Desa
|Medicine
|Gujarat
|Shri Malji bhai Desai
|Public Affairs
|Gujarat
|Ms. Basanti Devi
|Social Work
|Uttarakhand
|Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi
|Art
|Manipur
|Ms. Muktamani Devi
|Trade and Industry
|Manipur
|Ms. Shyamamani Devi
|Art
|Odisha
|Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Gujarat
|Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|Shri Dhaneswar Engti
|Lit. and Education
|Assam
|Shri Om Prakash Gandhi
|Social Work
|Haryana
|Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati
|Lit. and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Jharkhand
|Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Bihar
|Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru
|Lit. and Education
|Odisha
|Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|Shri Ryuko Hira
|Trade and Industry
|Japan
|Ms. Sosamma Iype
|Animal Husbandry
|Kerala
|Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia
|Lit. and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|Ms. Sowcar Janaki
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Ms. Tara Jauhar
|Lit and Education
|Delhi
|Ms. Vandana Kataria
|Sports
|Uttarakhand
|Shri H R Keshavamurthy
|Art
|Karnataka
|Shri Rutger Kortenhorst
|Lit and Education
|Ireland
|Shri P Narayana Kurup
|Lit and Education
|Kerala
|Ms. Avani Lekhara
|Sports
|Rajasthan
|Shri Moti Lal Madan
|Sci and Engineering
|Haryana
|Shri Shivnath Mishra
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah
|Art
|Telangana
|Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous)
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan
|Art
|Puducherry
|Ms. R Muthukannammal
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin
|Grassroots Innovation
|Karnataka
|Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik
|Agriculture
|Karnataka
|Shri Tsering Namgyal
|Art
|Ladakh
|Shri A K C Natarajan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|Shri V L Nghaka
|Lit. and Education
|Mizoram
|Shri Sonu Nigam
|Art
|Maharashtra
|Shri Ram Sahay Panday
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya
|Lit and Education
|Thailand
|Ms. K V Rabiya
|Social Work
|Kerala
|Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi
|Sci and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|Shri Sheesh Ram
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Ramachandraiah
|Art
|Telangana
|Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao
|Medicine
|Andhra Pradesh
|Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|Ms. Padmaja Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|Guru Tulku Rinpoche
|Spiritualism
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar
|Sports
|Goa
|Shri Vidyanand Sarek
|Lit and Education
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Kali Pada Saren
|Lit. and Education
|West Bengal
|Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|Ms. Prabhaben Shah
|Social Work
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|Shri Dilip Shahani
|Lit and Education
|Delhi
|Shri Ram Dayal Sharma
|Art
|Rajasthan
|Shri Vishwamurti Shastri
|Lit. and Education
|J&K
|Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan
|Lit. and Education
|Russia
|Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous)
|Lit. and Education
|Karnataka
|Shri Kaajee Singh
|Art
|West Bengal
|Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh
|Art
|Manipur
|Shri Prem Singh
|Social Work
|Punjab
|Shri Seth Pal Singh
|Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh
|Lit. and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|Baba Iqbal Singh Ji
|Social Work
|Punjab
|Dr. Bhimsen Singhal
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Sivananda
|Yoga
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar
|Sci and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Ajita Srivastava
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami
|Spiritualism
|Goa
|Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar
|Lit and Education
|Haryana
|Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ms. Lalita Vakil
|Art
|Himachal Pradesh
|Ms. Durga Bai Vyam
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas
|Sci and Engineering
|Gujarat
|Ms. Badaplin War
|Lit and Education
|Meghalaya
Note: * In Duo case, the Award is counted as one.