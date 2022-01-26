India Announces Prestigious Padma Awards: Full List Here

NEW DELHI–The government of India announced 128 Padma awards, including 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards, on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Out of the 128 Padma awardees, 13 are posthumous, 34 are women, while 10 persons are from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs & OCIs.

Here is the complete list:

Padma Vibhushan (4)

Name Field State/Country Ms. Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education U.P. General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service Uttarakhand Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan (17)

Name Field State/Country Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary USA Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry USA Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry USA Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Sci and Engg Mexico Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature ane Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)

Name Field State/Country Shri Prahlad Rai Agarwala Trade and Industry West Bengal Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi Shri Sumit Antil Sports Haryana Shri T Senka Ao Literature and Education Nagaland Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo) Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Subbanna Ayyappan Science and Engineering Karnataka Shri J K Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu Srimad Baba Balia Social Work Odisha Ms. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay Science and Engineering West Bengal Ms. Madhuri Barthwal Art Uttarakhand Shri Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar Medicine Maharashtra Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab Shri Pramod Bhagat Sports Odisha Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri Art Tamil Nadu Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia Art Sikkim Shri Maria Christopher Byrski Literature and Education Poland Acharya Chandanaji Social Work Bihar Ms. Sulochana Chavan Art Maharashtra Shri Neeraj Chopra Sports Haryana Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary Social Work Assam Shri Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil Sports Kerala Shri S Damodaran Social Work Tamil Nadu Shri Faisal Ali Dar Sports J&K Shri Jagjit Singh Dardi Trade and Industry Chandigarh Dr. Prokar Dasgupta Medicine U.K. Shri Aditya Prasad Dash Science and Engineering Odisha Dr. Lata Desa Medicine Gujarat Shri Malji bhai Desai Public Affairs Gujarat Ms. Basanti Devi Social Work Uttarakhand Ms. Lourembam Bino Devi Art Manipur Ms. Muktamani Devi Trade and Industry Manipur Ms. Shyamamani Devi Art Odisha Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Gujarat Shri Savaji Bhai Dholakia Social Work Gujarat Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve Art Madhya Pradesh Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre Medicine Maharashtra Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi Art Rajasthan Shri Dhaneswar Engti Lit. and Education Assam Shri Om Prakash Gandhi Social Work Haryana Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Lit. and Education Andhra Pradesh Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Jharkhand Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Bihar Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru Lit. and Education Odisha Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) Art Andhra Pradesh Shri Ryuko Hira Trade and Industry Japan Ms. Sosamma Iype Animal Husbandry Kerala Shri Avadh Kishore Jadia Lit. and Education Madhya Pradesh Ms. Sowcar Janaki Art Tamil Nadu Ms. Tara Jauhar Lit and Education Delhi Ms. Vandana Kataria Sports Uttarakhand Shri H R Keshavamurthy Art Karnataka Shri Rutger Kortenhorst Lit and Education Ireland Shri P Narayana Kurup Lit and Education Kerala Ms. Avani Lekhara Sports Rajasthan Shri Moti Lal Madan Sci and Engineering Haryana Shri Shivnath Mishra Art Uttar Pradesh Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) Medicine Madhya Pradesh Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah Art Telangana Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) Civil Service Delhi Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan Art Puducherry Ms. R Muthukannammal Art Tamil Nadu Shri Abdul Khader Nadakattin Grassroots Innovation Karnataka Shri Amai Mahalinga Naik Agriculture Karnataka Shri Tsering Namgyal Art Ladakh Shri A K C Natarajan Art Tamil Nadu Shri V L Nghaka Lit. and Education Mizoram Shri Sonu Nigam Art Maharashtra Shri Ram Sahay Panday Art Madhya Pradesh Shri Chirapat Prapandavidya Lit and Education Thailand Ms. K V Rabiya Social Work Kerala Shri Anil Kumar Rajvanshi Sci and Engineering Maharashtra Shri Sheesh Ram Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Ramachandraiah Art Telangana Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao Medicine Andhra Pradesh Ms. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai Social Work Gujarat Ms. Padmaja Reddy Art Telangana Guru Tulku Rinpoche Spiritualism Arunachal Pradesh Shri Brahmanand Sankhwalkar Sports Goa Shri Vidyanand Sarek Lit and Education Himachal Pradesh Shri Kali Pada Saren Lit. and Education West Bengal Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah Medicine Tamil Nadu Ms. Prabhaben Shah Social Work Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Shri Dilip Shahani Lit and Education Delhi Shri Ram Dayal Sharma Art Rajasthan Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Lit. and Education J&K Ms. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan Lit. and Education Russia Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) Lit. and Education Karnataka Shri Kaajee Singh Art West Bengal Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh Art Manipur Shri Prem Singh Social Work Punjab Shri Seth Pal Singh Agriculture Uttar Pradesh Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Lit. and Education Uttar Pradesh Baba Iqbal Singh Ji Social Work Punjab Dr. Bhimsen Singhal Medicine Maharashtra Shri Sivananda Yoga Uttar Pradesh Shri Ajay Kumar Sonkar Sci and Engineering Uttar Pradesh Ms. Ajita Srivastava Art Uttar Pradesh Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Spiritualism Goa Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) Medicine Maharashtra Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Lit and Education Haryana Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi Medicine Uttar Pradesh Ms. Lalita Vakil Art Himachal Pradesh Ms. Durga Bai Vyam Art Madhya Pradesh Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas Sci and Engineering Gujarat Ms. Badaplin War Lit and Education Meghalaya

Note: * In Duo case, the Award is counted as one.