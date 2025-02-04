In a Video Message, Indian Consul General-NY Ambassador Binay Pradhan Warns About Fraudulent Calls to Indians

- Advertisement -

BOSTON-Ambassador Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, issued a warning on fraudulent phone calls in a video message.

The message warns about Indians receiving fraudulent calls from spanners impersonating from official of the Indian Consulate General or India police, asking for confidential information.

To watch the full message, please click here, or on the image below.

Amb. Pradhan is a career diplomat of the 2002 batch of the Indian Foreign Service. His diplomatic career includes senior roles in Indian Embassies in Moscow, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan from 2004 to 2012. During 2012-14, he managed India’s relations with Afghanistan and Iran at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

From 2014 to 2019, Amb. Pradhan served as the Chief of Staff to the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. His international engagements extended to being the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Moscow, from June 2019 to July 2021.

Prior to his current role as Consul General of India, New York, he held the position of High Commissioner of India to Tanzania and Permanent Representative to the East African Community (EAC) from August 2021 to January 2024.

During this period, the India-Tanzania relationship was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership,’ and the first overseas campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Zanzibar, Tanzania, was set up.

Amb. Pradhan demonstrates a keen interest in economic and energy diplomacy. Beyond his diplomatic pursuits, he enjoys playing golf.