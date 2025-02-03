Bollywood Roundup: Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Saif Ali Khan makes first public appearance after returning home following knife attack

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance after he returned to his home following the knife attack on him.

The actor was seen at a five star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Monday for a Netflix event. The actor was seen dressed in a denim shirt and pants. He looked at ease, and also sported a moustache.

The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’ in which he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif appears to be playing the titular role in the project.

Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Earlier, the Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai had stepped into the matter raising important questions with regards to the insurance claim disbursement procedure.

Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai has written to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) raising doubts over the quick approval of claims as it involves an influential celebrity.

Shah Rukh Khan goes solo to promote son Aryan Khan’s film

Mumbai– At a grand event hosted by Netflix in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan took to the stage alone to promote his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, “Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

The event, which unveiled Netflix’s exciting slate of upcoming projects for 2025, saw SRK proudly announcing the title of his son’s much-anticipated film.

While Aryan, his mother, Gauri Khan and sister Suhana walked the red carpet, they chose to ignore the stage. SRK humorously addressed their absence on the stage, saying, “They think of me as ‘Ghar ki murgi’. They sent me away and said, everyone will show their own show we will show you.” The ‘Dilwale’ actor looked dapper in a black outfit at the glitzy event, hosted by Sumukhi Suresh and Manish Paul.

Despite the absence of Aryan and Gauri, SRK’s presence at the event garnered massive attention as he shared his excitement for his son’s debut project. The announcement of “Ba**ds of Bollywood” marks a significant moment for Aryan Khan, who has been making waves in the film industry with his directorial aspirations.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming series marks Aryan’s debut as both creator and director. The highly anticipated project was unveiled in November last year in Los Angeles during a Netflix event that showcased some of the most exciting international titles set for release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed its exciting lineup of upcoming projects for 2025, including highly anticipated titles like “Delhi Crime Season 3,” “Kohrra Season 2,” “Akkra,” and “Mandala Murders. “Among the new additions is a romantic drama titled “Aap Jaisa Koi,” featuring the fresh pairing of R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The first look has been released, offering fans a glimpse of the film’s captivating romantic theme.

The OTT giant has also announced the second season of “Rana Naidu,” the quirky comedy “Toaster” starring Rajkummar Rao and “Jewel Thief,” starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal transform into ‘Rani and Raja’

Mumbai– Power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have kicked off their celebrations in a style, transforming into ‘Rani and Raja.’

The actors, who are known for their fun-loving personalities, shared the exciting moment with their fans on social media. On Monday, Zaheer posted a photo featuring him and Sonakshi and wrote in the caption, “Rani Tu Main Rajaaaa Let the celebrations begin #TuHaiMehulKiKiran.”

In the stylish images, the couple is seen holding play cards of ‘Rani’ and ‘Raja.’.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer, who rang in the New Year 2025 in Sydney, shared some throwback pictures from their holiday on Instagram. In one of the snapshots, the couple was seen soaking in the sights of an amusement park, enjoying their touristy adventures. Another photo showed Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek, while another captured them making hearts with their hands.

Sonakshi captioned the post, “#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post. Last picture was @iamzahero’s idea.”

Sinha and Iqbal officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024. The civil ceremony was held at the actress’ new apartment in Mumbai.

Announcing their wedding, the Dabangg actress wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Work-wise, the couple will next be seen sharing the silver screen in the upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” However, the project has reportedly encountered legal issues with Adlabs.

According to reports, Adlabs alleged that “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” is infringing on the copyright of films whose rights are owned by them.

Randeep Hooda enjoys romantic date with wife Lin Laishram in Budapest

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his wife, Lin Laishram, in Budapest.

The couple was spotted soaking in the beautiful sights of the Hungarian capital, sharing intimate moments as they explored the city’s charm together. Lin took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from their vacation and dropped a collage of them. Alongside the collage image, she wrote, “Night out with hubz.” She also tagged the actor in the post.

Randeep too reposted the image on his gram stories. Laishram also posted a picture of them enjoying tacos.

For the unversed, the couple got married on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, following Meitei rituals in the presence of friends and family. Randeep and Lin also shared dreamy photos from their wedding on social media. The duo also hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on December 12, and it was attended by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

Last year, they celebrated their first-year wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic lunch date. Hooda shared the photos with the captions, “It’s been 1 year already ??!!Happy Anniversary Love #anniversary #DeepLinLove.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, the ‘Sarbjit’ actor jetted off to Budapest for his next Hollywood project.

The actor made his Hollywood debut in the 2020 action film “Extraction,” which was released on Netflix. Randeep shared the screen space with Chris Hemsworth in the thriller.

Hooda will next be seen in the upcoming film “Jaat,” where he stars alongside Sunny Deol. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is set to release later this year.

His most recent Bollywood project, “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” was based on the life of the iconic freedom fighter and has been officially nominated as a contender for the Oscars 2025.

Ananya Panday shares glimpse of herself doing ‘Trataka meditation’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of herself doing ‘Trataka meditation’, a practice that involves staring at a single point or object to achieve a state of deep meditation.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a picture of herself originally posted by Anushka Yoga. In the image, the actress is seen staring at a lit candle placed on a table in a corner of a dark room.

Anshuka Yoga wrote: “Ananya Panday practicing #Trataka meditation. Focus, stillness, clarity.”

Ananya re-shared the post with just a candle and joined hands emoji as the caption.

The word “Trataka” comes from Sanskrit and means “to gaze” or “to focus”. It is an ancient practice t and is part of the spiritual traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism. It was originally used as a cleansing process for the mind and internal organs.

Last month, Ananya posted a picture wearing her late “dadi” Snehlata Panday’s silver anklets on her Instagram stories.

She captioned it: “Found my dadi’s payals.”

On the professional front, the actress made her debut with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was last seen in “Call Me Bae” and “CTRL,” both of which were OTT releases.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with “Kill”, in the upcoming romantic movie “Chand Mera Dil”.

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

She has reportedly been cast in the lead role for an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the yet-to-be-titled drama will tell the inspiring story of C. Sankaran Nair, the renowned lawyer who took on the British Empire in the 1920s through a historic legal battle.

Shilpa Shetty shows how to achieve balance with Bosu ball workout

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a motivating workout video to kickstart the week, showcasing how to achieve balance with a Bosu ball.

The actress and fitness enthusiast demonstrated the effectiveness of this core-strengthening exercise. With her post, Shilpa encourages her fans to embrace balance as part of their fitness routine and start their Mondays with a strong foundation. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress shared a video of herself working out with a Bosu Ball.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Mondays are for BALANCE A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.”

In the video, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress explained how a Bosu Ball workout challenges the body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups. She highlighted its ability to enhance functional fitness, reduce injury risks, and build overall strength and stability.

Known for her dedication to fitness, Shetty often shares inspiring photos and videos from her intense workout routine on social media.

A few days ago, she dropped a video of her taking up the squat challenge and wrote in the caption, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What’s a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself#SquatChallenge #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GlutesOnFire.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Indian Police Force,’ where she played the role of Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS. She also starred in the 2021 comedy film “Hungama 2.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. (IANS)