Ikka, Badshah collaborate for ‘Trap Munde’

Mumbai– Rapper Ikka has collaborated with the popular Bollywood rapper-singer Badshah for the first time for their new song ‘Trap Munde’.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ikka said: “It’s the first time that I am collaborating with Badshah and we wanted the track to be truly unique in every way.”

“The team has left no stone unturned to make this a memorable collaboration. Trap Munde is a groovy track with elements of rap that will definitely strike a chord with the audience. I’m extremely happy with the way it’s turned out and can’t wait to see what people think off it.”

The first two songs – Sab Jaanta Hai and title track Nishu of the album has already been released and it has received huge appreciation from the listeners.

Trap Munde is the third track from Ikka’s album Nishu that is releasing July 7. The song will release on Ikka’s official YouTube channel as well as all streaming platforms. (IANS)