ICC Confirms Warm-Up Schedule for Men’s T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the schedule for warm-up matches ahead of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, with 16 games set to be played between February 2 and February 6, before the tournament begins on February 7.

The warm-up fixtures will be staged across co-host nations India and Sri Lanka. In India, matches will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In Sri Lanka, the games will be hosted at the SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and the Colombo Cricket Club Ground.

Defending champions India will play South Africa in a warm-up match on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India ‘A’ will feature in warm-up games against the United States on February 2 and Namibia on February 6.

The ICC said fans wishing to attend the USA versus India ‘A’ and India versus South Africa warm-up matches at the DY Patil Stadium can purchase tickets online or at the stadium box office.

The warm-up schedule will open with Afghanistan taking on Scotland in Bengaluru on February 2 and conclude with India ‘A’ facing Namibia at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on February 6. Matches involving India and India ‘A’ will be broadcast live in the country.

On February 2, Afghanistan will face Scotland in Bengaluru at 3 p.m., followed by USA versus India ‘A’ in Navi Mumbai at 5 p.m., and Canada versus Italy in Chennai at 7 p.m. On February 3, Oman will play Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Colombo at 1 p.m., the Netherlands will meet Zimbabwe at 3 p.m., and Nepal will take on the UAE in Chennai at 5 p.m.

February 4 will see Scotland versus Namibia in Bengaluru at 1 p.m., Afghanistan versus West Indies in Bengaluru at 3 p.m., Pakistan versus Ireland in Colombo at 5 p.m., and India versus South Africa in Navi Mumbai at 7 p.m. On February 5, Zimbabwe will play Oman in Colombo at 11 a.m., Nepal will face Canada in Chennai at 1 p.m., Australia will take on the Netherlands in Colombo at 5 p.m., and New Zealand will meet the USA in Navi Mumbai at 7 p.m.

The warm-up matches will conclude on February 6 with Italy versus the UAE in Chennai at 3 p.m., followed by India ‘A’ against Namibia in Bengaluru at 5 p.m. (Source: IANS)