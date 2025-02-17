Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor explore the depths of heartbreak in the song ‘Galatfehmi’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film “Nadaaniyan” have released its second track, ‘Galatfehmi”, that deep dives into the complexities of love.

Sharing the song on their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, “For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain! #Galatfehmi song out now. Link in bio. #Nadaaniyan #NadaaniyanOnNetflix.” Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by the lyrical Amitabh Bhattacharya, the soulful track is backed by Tushar Joshi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

“Galatfehmi” captures that delicate space where unspoken words and unexpressed emotions reside. Bollywood’s newest on-screen duo, Ibrahim and Khushi, bring an effortless sincerity to the song, making every beat, glance, and unsaid word feel deeply personal. Their captivating chemistry in Nadaaniyan has already piqued interest, and Galatfehmi only amplifies the excitement.

Talking about the song, Ibrahim shared, “There’s something about Galatfehmi that stays with you. It’s raw, real, and reflects the heartbreak we all experience. I’m excited to see how the audience connects with it. It’s a side of love and loss that’s both timeless and relatable.”

Khushi added, “Galatfehmi’ hit me personally and is one of my favourite tracks from the Nadaaniyan album. I believe the audience will find a piece of themselves in Galatfehmi, and I’m excited for people to experience it.”

Musical duo Sachin-Jigar mentioned, “We’re grateful for all the love for Ishq Mein, and after the soaked love track, Galatfehmi is meant to be felt, where raw emotions pour into every note. We wanted to create a track that pulls you in, that makes you sit with your emotions a little longer. I hope they connect with it as much as we did while creating it.”

“Nadaaniyan,” directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film is set to offer a fresh, contemporary twist on the concept of love.

“Nadaaniyan,” which also stars Dia Mirza and Suniel Shetty in key roles, marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. (IANS)