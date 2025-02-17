Exclusive! Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff reflect on their journey from friendship to marriage

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have shared a heartwarming glimpse into the beginning of their love story.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 28, 2024, opened up about how their relationship blossomed naturally over time. They told IANS, “We met and started talking in 2017, and honestly, we never expected it to turn into something more. But everything just happened so naturally, and before we knew it, we were building a life together.”

Armaan and Aashna added, “Looking back, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come,” they reflect. “The journey has been so special, and now, seven years later, we are happily married and so excited for everything that is yet to come.”

In an earlier interview with us, Malik had spoken about his “Pehla Nasha” moment with Aashna. The singer shared, “I’m a romantic at heart, so I’ve had many such moments. But if I had to pick one, I’d say my Pehla Nasha moment was with my wife, Aashna. The first time we went on a date back in 2017, I definitely felt that heart-fluttering excitement. That feeling of being with someone you truly love and want to know more about—it’s a special experience.”

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff were reportedly in a relationship since 2019, with their bond growing stronger over the years. After several years of being together, the couple decided to take the next step in their journey. On December 28, they got married surrounded by close family and friends. They later took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion with their fans, posting their wedding photos. In the heartfelt caption, they wrote, “Tu hi mera Ghar.”

Armaan and Aashna Sroff announced their engagement on social media in August 2023, sharing a series of romantic pictures. One of the images featured Armaan down on one knee, holding a ring, while other photos captured the couple posing lovingly together. In his caption, the singer expressed his excitement, writing, “And our forever has only just begun.” (IANS)