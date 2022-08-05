IAGB Presents “Bharat Parikrama” at its Flagship India Day 2022 at the Hatch Memorial Shell in Boston on Aug. 13

BOSTON–The India experience is immersive, colorful and unique at many levels, and get ready to enjoy such an experience on Aug. 13 at Boston’s iconic Hatch Memorial Shell on Aug. 13, 2022.

India Association of Greater Boston, New England’s leading community organization known as IAGB, is showcasing this experience at its flagship event India Day 2022 with “Bharat Parikrama”.

This event will be held at the iconic landmark of Boston, the Hatch Memorial Shell with the majestic Charles River as the backdrop.

Date: Aug 13, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Entry: FREE

Last year’s event was attended by a 6000+ audience and a large audience is expected this year too. To make things even easier for people to experience India, IAGB will be running shuttle services from Boston Commons Garage to the Hatch Shell, so no one needs to worry about long walks and parking issues.

Bharat Parikrama will immerse audiences with a desi experience. They will experience the colors of henna, attend one or all workshops for an opportunity to learn the art of Indian dance, Indian classical music, then get Indian tattoos, and eat Indian food and more while a dazzling cultural show happens at the beautiful Hatch Shell stage.

Flag Raising at 12 focal towns in Massachusetts

But events for celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence begin much earlier on August 6th itself. Across 12 focal towns in Massachusetts, IAGB, along with many regional organizations will raise the Indian tricolor flag and many MA Sate Reps., town officials, and public are slated to attend. Proclamations celebrating India Day will be read by many towns.

IAGB helps connect Indians and locals across New England with this initiative. Many folks and officials from surrounding towns will also attend these ceremonies. Indians will feel proud seeing their “tiranga” fluttering tall in the wind and hearing the national anthems of India and US at their town common.

Vendor booths, Indian food, jewelry and showcase displays

Many vendor booths will display and sell Indian apparel, jewelry and other goods and merchandise at this event. Come and enjoy the colorful displays and enjoy the experience even more.

The Treasury: India and Greek Kitchen is presenting a mouthwatering array of Indian food at this event for purchase.

“This event showcases the immersive desi experience with a variety of arts and crafts, cultural performances, food and merchandise. So, anybody who loves Indian colors, arts and wants to bond and network with the New England diaspora should not miss this absolutely free event. Come with friends and family and enjoy this program at this wonderful location,” said IAGB President Vaishali Gade.