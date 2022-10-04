IAGB, ISW, Gurjar and Other Community Organizations to Hold Unity Rally on Oct. 8 in Cambridge

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA–The India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB), the Indian Society of Worcester (ISW), and several allied Asian organizations are organizing a Unity Rally on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 to bring together the community.

The Unity Rally will be held from 3:00 PM to 4:00 pm at Cambridge Commons, near Civil War Monument, Cambridge Terrace in Cambridge.

“With the rise in prejudiced behaviors and increasing efforts to create division among the Indian diaspora with polarizing rhetoric separating people based on religion, caste, or race, it is more imperative than ever for us to come together as a community with a unified voice,” rally organizers said in a statement.

The statement said that that hate cannot win, the voices of support and kindness will overwhelm those of prejudice.

“We rally to condemn the increasing number of incidents of anti-Indian and anti-Asian violence and hate,” the statement said. “We rally to support those who feel marginalized. We rally to show we are anti-racist. We rally to show we stand together in solidarity and support a culture of unity.”

Participating organizations include IAGB, ISW, ADL New England, Belmont Pan-Asian Coalition, Saheli, Gujrati Association of New England (Gurjar), Black Stone Valley India Society, Tamil Makal Mandaram; and Asian Community Fund.

The rally will also feature several speakers, including Partha Gosh, Tufts University; Burhan Azeem, Cambridge City Councilor; Vivian Kobusingye Birchall, Production and Outreach Coordinator, ActonTV Producer and Host; Paul Lee, Asian Community Fund.