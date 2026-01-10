Rani Mukerji Returns as Fearless Cop in Mardaani 3; Yash Raj Films Prepones Release to Jan 30

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Yash Raj Films announced on Tuesday that the release date of their highly anticipated movie Mardaani 3 has been preponed to January 30, 2026.

The film promises a tense, high-stakes showdown as Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, races against time to rescue dozens of missing girls from sinister forces, continuing the franchise’s legacy of gripping, socially relevant thrillers.

The Mardaani series, hailed as the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema, has won acclaim for over a decade. The first film, released in 2014, marked Rani Mukerji’s comeback post-marriage, while Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist. The third instalment delves even deeper into the dark realities of society, promising a “dark, deadly and brutal” thriller, as Rani recently described.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 stars Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the daredevil cop Shivani, alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin as antagonist Walt, Jisshu Sengupta as Dr. Bikram Roy, Anil George as Vakeel, and Priyanka Sharma as Pyaari.

Fans of the franchise can expect the trademark intensity and social commentary that has made Mardaani a standout in Indian cinema, now hitting screens earlier than planned at the end of January. (Source: IANS)